Manchester United v West Ham ratings: Rashford 7, Varane 8; Rice 8, Antonio 5

Manager Ralf Rangnick celebrated a "massive" victory on Saturday as Marcus Rashford struck with virtually the last kick of the game against West Ham to take Manchester United into the top four.

Read more Aston Villa rub salt into Everton's wounds as Lucas Digne sets up win at Goodison Park

United looked flat for 93 minutes at Old Trafford but broke through right at the end as all three of Rangnick's substitutes combined when Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani set up Rashford for a tap in at the back post.

"The atmosphere [in the dressing room] is amazing. Quite rightly the boys were celebrating, they know what a massive win this was," Rangnick said. "Those are the best kind of wins when the other team has no time to come back."

Victory moved United a point above the Hammers and helped leapfrog Tottenham and Arsenal in the battle for Champions League spots next season.

The goal was also significant for Rashford. The England international scored for the first time since October in a 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday and was in the right place at the right time for what could be a decisive moment in United's campaign.

"We had to take some risks in the last 15 minutes but in the end I wanted to show the players it is about winning this game and I'm more than happy we scored the goal in the last minute," added Rangnick.

"I am very pleased the three subs prepared the goal and scored the goal."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.