Liverpool trio Milner, Robertson and Oxlade-Chamberlain play golf in Dubai - in pictures

Premier League players head to the Middle East during two-week winter break

The National
Jan 25, 2022

The Premier League is on a two-week winter break with no further games scheduled until February 5. A number of players have taken advantage of the break by leaving for warmer surroundings to recharge.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot shared images of their training regime at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai. Arsenal players will take part in a warm-weather training camp in Dubai, while Newcastle are in Saudi Arabia where they will also play a behind-closed-doors training match against Saudi Pro League leaders Al Ittihad on Friday, January 28.

On Tuesday, Liverpool trio James Milner, Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were seen relaxing as they took part in the Dubai Desert Classic pro-am.

The Reds entered the winter break having kept the Premier League title race alive after a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. They trail leaders Manchester City by nine points and will be bolstered by the return of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane from their international duties at the Africa Cup of Nations when they return to the league.

