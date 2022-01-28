Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Dubai's Burj Khalifa with girlfriend's face for her birthday

The image of Georgina Rodriguez was displayed on the world’s tallest tower along with the message ‘happy birthday Gio’ during a light and laser performance

Cristiano Ronaldo went big to celebrate girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's birthday. Photo: Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram account
Gillian Duncan
Jan 28, 2022

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo had his girlfriend’s face emblazoned on Burj Khalifa to celebrate her birthday and promote her new Netflix documentary.

Images of Georgina Rodriguez lit up the world’s tallest building along with the message ‘happy birthday Gio’ during the light show.

The footballer shared a video on his Instagram account with a message written in Portuguese that read “many congratulations my love”, accompanied with a heart and birthday cake emojis.

Argentinian-born Ms Rodriguez, stars in a newly-released six-part documentary series that charts her rise to fame and “dream life” after becoming the footballer’s partner five years ago.

Ronaldo is in the UAE, where he met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, this week.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus player, who is currently off during a break in football fixtures, has been making the most of the warm weather on the beach. He has also been training at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

In 2020, Dubai influencers Anas and Asala Marwah projected the gender of their baby on the world’s tallest tower, with the words, “It's a boy!” on the 828-metre tower after a countdown.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys family time on the beach in Dubai. Photo: Instagram

The couple shared a video posted to their YouTube channel, and said they had not known the gender before the big reveal.

“I am trying my best to give content that no one has ever seen before,” Asala told viewers during the clip, as the family were getting prepared for the news. “To me, doing it in this way is something very big.”

“I ask Asala every day, 'Who are we to be [reflected] on the Burj Khalifa? Why us and no one else?'," said Anas.

Jordan Pickford of Everton tees off on the 8th hole during a pro-am round prior to the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. Getty Images

Updated: January 28th 2022, 8:33 AM
DubaiBurj KhalifaUAECristiano Ronaldo
