Cristiano Ronaldo meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Hamdan in Dubai

Footballing royalty met UAE royalty as Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured with the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Ronaldo has been in Dubai for a few days and has been making the most of the warm weather with time spent on the beach and also training at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed chat with football star Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan / Instagram

The Manchester United star was pictured in Sheikh Hamdan's Instagram stories, along with his son Cristiano Junior.

Sheikh Mohammed on Thursday attended the Arab Health 2022 event in Dubai. The event brings together more than 3,500 exhibitors from 60 countries, all aiming to develop solutions to pressing health challenges both today and in the future. Sheikh Hamdan was present on the first day.

Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shares a joke with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, right. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan / Instagram

Ronaldo and Sheikh Hamdan have met before, having been pictured running together on treadmills in December 2020.

Premier League stars from several teams are currently in Dubai.

Members of the Liverpool squad took the opportunity to play another sport - golf.

Andrew Robertson, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took part in the Dubai Desert Classic pro-am, and were joined by Everton's Jordan Pickford and Manchester United's Harry Maguire in teeing off at Emirates Golf Club.

Manchester City's Ruben Dias has been involved in the more cultural side of the city, appearing at Expo 2020 Dubai, where Jack Grealish is set to make an appearance as well.

