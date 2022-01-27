Cristiano Ronaldo, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford - Dubai Premier League XI

If you're a Premier League footballer and it's the month of January, it seems there's only one place to be - and that's Dubai.

The league's biggest names have flooded into the UAE during a break in the fixtures, as they take advantage of the warmer weather, top quality training facilities, and, of course, the sights and entertainment to be had in the city.

The biggest name of all - Cristiano Ronaldo - is among those to have arrived in Dubai, along with a few of his Manchester United teammates.

The Portuguese has been seen both training at Nad Al Sheba, and enjoying some relaxation time on the beach.

Members of the Liverpool squad, meanwhile, took the opportunity for a go at another sport - golf.

Andrew Robertson, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took part in the Dubai Desert Classic pro-am, and were joined by Everton's Jordan Pickford and Manchester United's Harry Maguire in teeing off at Emirates Golf Club.

Manchester City's Ruben Dias has been involved in the more cultural side of the city, appearing at Expo 2020 Dubai, where Jack Grealish is set to make an appearance as well.

All of these top names would certainly make for a fine Premier League XI, and add in James Milner and Conor Coady as substitutes too. Who wants a game?