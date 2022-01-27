Manchester City's Jack Grealish to meet young fans at Expo 2020 Dubai

City's record signing will be at Festival Garden from 6pm on Friday

Jack Grealish of Manchester City will attend Expo 2020 Dubai this Friday. Getty Images
Steve Luckings
Jan 27, 2022

Manchester City and England midfielder Jack Grealish will be at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday to meet young City Football Schools players and answer questions at a fan event.

Fans eager to get an up-close glimpse of Manchester City’s record signing can attend Friday’s free-to-enter event with Jack Grealish in Festival Garden from 6pm, with supporters able to enter with their Expo 2020 Dubai ticket. Supporters wearing the club’s light blue home shirt can also claim a free beverage.

Grealish's upcoming visit follows hot-on-the-heels of City teammate Ruben Dias, who attended Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday to meet some of the UAE’s young City supporters while the first team enjoy a short winter break from domestic action.

The Portugal defender also took time out to speak to The National on a range of topics including City's Premier League title charge and how manager Pep Guardiola keeps the squad motivated.

All supporters will be required to purchase a ticket to enter the Expo 2020 Dubai site and present either proof of vaccination status or a negative PCR test taken with 72 hours to enter the venue.

Visitors can also download the Expo 2020 Dubai pass on their Al Hosn app to access Expo 2020 Dubai.

Updated: January 27th 2022, 6:33 AM
Manchester CityExpo 2020 Dubai
