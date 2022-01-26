Maguire tees it up with McIlroy and Morikawa at Dubai Desert Classic pro-am - in pictures

Manchester United defender and fellow England international Jordan Pickford took part in round at Emirates Golf Club

Steve Luckings
Jan 26, 2022

While some of his Manchester United teammates have been working on their fitness and football skills, Harry Maguire has been busy working on his golf swing.

The United captain took part in the pro-am ahead of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic that gets under way on Thursday at Emirates Golf Course.

His fellow England teammate and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also took part as the Premier League stars played alongside some of the world's top golfers including world No 2 Collin Morikawa and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy.

Liverpool trio James Milner, Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were also part of the Premier League contingent taking part in the Dubai Desert Classic pro-am.

It was quite a change of scene to how Maguire's United teammates Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot are spending their time in the UAE.

The trio have been sharing snippets of their training regime at the Nas Al Sheba Sports Complex.

The Premier League is on a two-week winter break with no further games scheduled until February 5.

Updated: January 26th 2022, 7:04 AM
Manchester UnitedEvertonGolfDubai
