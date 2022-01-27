Which Dubai beach has Cristiano Ronaldo been topping up his tan at?

Whether it's Hollywood A-listers, Bollywood stars, or the world's top sports stars, Dubai's beaches are frequented by some of the most familiar names all year round.

In January, it's the turn of the English Premier League footballers as a break in the fixtures provides an opportunity to train under the sun, and enjoy some relaxation at the plentiful five-star resorts and attractions Dubai has to offer.

This time around, Cristiano Ronaldo has made the trip – along with some of his Manchester United teammates.

The Portuguese mega star has been keeping his fans up to date with some of his movements via social media, and so far he's mainly been at the beach, and working up a sweat at the Nas Al Sheba Sports Complex.

But with so many fine beaches to choose from along the Dubai coast, which one is his pick?

There were no clues initially as he lounged on an unbranded towel in this close-up shot posted on Instagram.

But the mystery became clearer a bit later thanks to this post...

Spotted in the background of this family photo is the Bulgari Resort Dubai on the seahorse-shaped Jumeirah Bay Island.

The resort, a few minutes drive from central Dubai, has 101 rooms and suites in the main hotel buildings, and 20 hotel villas. It has been paired with a residential development of 165 apartments, eight penthouses and 15 mansions and both have access to the new Bulgari Marina and Yacht Club.

A one-bedroom junior king suite for two at current rates would be Dh14,000 per night.

Dubai recently gained attention for its beaches when Al Sufouh Beach was named the world's second-most eye-catching coastline.

As part of new research by luxury travel company Kuoni, the report said: "Dubbed as one of Dubai's hidden gems, this beach is a must-visit for those looking for fantastic views across the water as well as a glimpse of some of Dubai's most impressive buildings, the perfect spot for taking in a sunrise or sunset."

Niyama Private Island Beach in the Maldives came first.

