Five years on: Astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri reflects on being first Emirati in space

Five years ago, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-in-space/2024/02/08/emirati-astronauts-sultan-al-neyadi-and-hazza-al-mansouri-begin-tour-of-uae-schools/" target="_blank">Hazza Al Mansouri</a> strapped into a Russian rocket and blasted off, carrying the hopes of an entire nation with him as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE's</a> first astronaut. He soared 400km above Earth, embarking on an eight-day mission to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-in-space/2023/04/02/hazza-al-mansouri-joins-uaes-space-mission-from-earth/" target="_blank">International Space Station</a> on September 25, 2019, where he symbolised the country's growing ambitions in space exploration. From conducting scientific experiments in microgravity to sharing his view of Earth with people on social media, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/science/hazza-al-mansouri-shares-unique-struggles-of-life-in-space-i-couldn-t-even-tie-my-shoelaces-1.1230673" target="_blank">Maj Al Mansouri’s</a> journey was a defining moment for the Arab world, helping to spark a wave of enthusiasm for space exploration across the region. Reflecting on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/science/uae-in-space-a-glimpse-of-the-hardcore-training-that-prepared-astronaut-hazza-al-mansouri-1.1096579" target="_blank">the mission, Maj Al Mansouri, 40</a>, spoke to <i>The National</i> from Houston, Texas, where he is working to help develop Nasa’s planned lunar-orbiting station which the UAE is contributing to. “There are so many memories from my mission – looking at my beloved country from the space station and doing the experiments … I’ll always remember and reflect on them because our country gave us this chance to be part of this is a big thing,” he said. Now, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/why-hazza-al-mansouri-is-a-hero-for-uae-s-entrepreneurs-1.916190" target="_blank">Maj Al Mansouri</a> has his sights on the Moon to help build the foundation for the Gateway, a lunar-orbiting station that Nasa plans to complete by 2030. The project will be a critical centre for human exploration serving as a stepping stone to more ambitious missions, including those to Mars. The UAE has signed up to deliver an airlock, which future astronauts will use to enter and exit the station to perform spacewalks. “The next step is the Moon – that’s the new frontier and from there, we can go to Mars,” he said. “I’m currently at the Johnson Space Centre, working with the different teams and engineers to develop the airlock. “Our engineers are also here working side by side with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nasa/" target="_blank">Nasa</a>. This is so exciting – to be part of a future mission and something that's going to benefit not only the UAE or the region but all of humanity.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/science/emirati-astronaut-hazza-al-mansouri-tells-of-how-nasa-put-him-through-his-paces-1.1243541" target="_blank">Maj Al Mansouri</a> credits the experience gained from his mission five years ago for allowing him to work on such critical projects. While he spent eight days in space, he had an intense schedule carrying out several science experiments related to the effects of microgravity on the human body and conducting live calls with pupils in the Emirates from the station. “Because I’m an astronaut I have that experience of interacting with an airlock,” he said. “So that gives me a different perspective to help the engineers develop the airlock for the Gateway.” In exchange for delivering an airlock to Nasa's Gateway, an Emirati astronaut will fly to the station. Maj Al Mansouri is also continuing his training as an astronaut while in Houston so he remains ready if another space mission is assigned, whether it is to the ISS or the Gateway. With four members now in the UAE's astronaut corps, the decision remains with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre to determine the nominated astronaut. Maj Al Mansouri said he would be keen on returning to the ISS after making “unforgettable memories” from his first mission, which also helped inspire his four children who were in attendance in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, for the launch. “My youngest kid was only two years old when he was there for my mission,” Maj Al Mansouri said. “But he saw Sultan's mission and he was asking me about the water floating in space like a bubble and I explained to him about the effect of weightlessness.” Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, was the backup astronaut for Maj Al Mansouri's mission. However, with the UAE keen on establishing a sustainable astronaut programme, he was sent on the Arab world's first extended mission to space and carried out a spacewalk last year. When asked what he did not miss about being in space, Maj Al Mansouri said: “Definitely the food. After being there for a couple of days, you do get used to the food but you have a limited menu.” Since his mission, the UAE's space programme has expanded rapidly, establishing itself as a significant player in global space exploration efforts. The country launched the Hope Probe to Mars in 2020, becoming the first Arab nation to reach the Red Planet and providing valuable data on its atmosphere. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre launched a rover to the Moon in 2022, though, the lander carrying it failed to land softly on the lunar surface. Engineers are now developing a second rover. Efforts are also being made to establish a private space sector in the country to improve innovation and so that government-led missions can be complemented by commercial enterprises, creating a sustainable ecosystem for space exploration. The next significant mission for the UAE is the launch of the MBZ-Sat satellite, named after President Sheikh Mohamed. It is expected to be launched aboard a SpaceX rocket in October. It has been designed to be the region's most advanced imaging satellite and is much more powerful than its predecessor KhalifaSat, which launched in 2018.