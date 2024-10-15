Bulk up your fitness calendar with Dubai Ride, Abu Dhabi Marathon, Snow Fun Run and more

The UAE is steadily growing its reputation as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/" target="_blank">fitness</a> hub, with more events being added to the calendar each year. Alongside long-established home-grown events such as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/02/dates-for-dubai-fitness-challenge-2024-date/" target="_blank">Dubai Run</a> and Abu Dhabi Marathon, more international brands are making their way to the country to host festivals and competitive races. For fitness enthusiasts and those on well-being journeys, keeping track of the upcoming events is a challenge in itself. Here's a look at the packed calendar from October to February. <b>Women's Epic</b> American trail-running brand Women's Epic is coming to Dubai for the first time, with a race around <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/hotel-insider-lapita-dubai-parks-and-resorts-1.614311" target="_blank">Lapita Hotel</a> within the Dubai Parks and Resorts complex. Three distances are available, 5km, 10km and 20km, with a post-race village set up at the hotel. Mindfulness sessions are available the evening before, and on race day, there will be a post-run yoga and stretch activity to cool down. A lively brunch is also part of the package. <i>October 19; 7am; from Dh150; Dubai Parks and Resorts; womenepicrace.me</i> <b>Snow Fun Run</b> Snow Abu Dhabi in Reem Mall is organising its first community event by way of the Snow Fun Run in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi 360. Open to children aged six to 16, the challenge has four categories based on age group and entails a 400-metre racecourse, with tokens to be collected along the way for a raffle draw, all within 30 minutes. Participants who cross the finish line will receive a commemorative medal and a souvenir T-shirt. <i>October 19; from 8am; Dh75; Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi; www.premieronline.com</i> <b>Ride with Rixos</b> Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is hosting a cycling event to raise awareness of breast cancer awareness month in collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation, lululemon, Electra and Hoobara. Ride with Rixos will take place along the scenic 20km Abu Dhabi Corniche stretch, preceded by a warm-up session and followed by a stretching routine, both by trainers from lululemon. Open to riders of all abilities, the event will be followed by refreshments and treats provided by Hoobara. <i>October 19; 6.45am-9.30am; free; Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi; 02 498 0000</i> <b>Hudayriyat Women’s Cycling Series 2024</b> Female cyclists of all levels are invited to participate in the first race of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/08/31/hudayriyat-island-abu-dhabi-guide/" target="_blank">Hudayriyat </a>Women’s Cycling Series 2024, taking place on the Abu Dhabi island's cycle track. The four-race series opens on October 20 and will highlight breast cancer awareness as part of Pink October. The first race is 30km and several age categories are available. Participants can opt for a short community ride of 10km, too. The other races are on November 3, November 17 and December 8. <i>October 20; from Dh45; Hudayriyat Cycling Track, Abu Dhabi; my.raceresult.com</i> <b>Dubai Active</b> Although mostly an expo for health, fitness and well-being professionals, Dubai Active will also have a host of on-site activities. The active arena is set to host workout sessions such as Zumba and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/01/13/i-have-grown-with-yoga-and-yoga-has-grown-on-me/" target="_blank">yoga</a>. Intense physical challenges will also be available and there will be a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2022/09/27/lifting-weights-could-help-you-live-longer/" target="_blank">weightlifting</a> zone. Fitness personalities, including Olympic weightlifter Sonny Webster and fitness trainer Courtney Black, will lead a selection of the talks. Elsewhere, a host of wellness brands will showcase their products and services. <i>October 25 to 27; from Dh50; Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai; dubaiactiveshow.com</i> <b>Arabian Warrior</b> The first event organised by the new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/09/19/arabian-warrior-obstacle-race-sheikh-abdullah/" target="_blank">obstacle course racing brand</a> takes place at Dubai Island. It will feature several races, from a 1.6km race for children to a maximum 50km challenge. The open heats category is for those who want to take part without a competitive edge, while those who are in it to race can register for age group categories or the elite race. A fan village will provide entertainment as well as food and beverage outlets. <i>October 26; from Dh60; Dubai Island; arabianwarrior.me</i> <b>Dubai Fitness Challenge</b> The popular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/02/dates-for-dubai-fitness-challenge-2024-date/" target="_blank">month-long event</a>, which requires participants to exercise for 30 minutes every day for 30 days, kicks off on October 26 with a packed calendar of activities. Aside from the much-anticipated flagship events, such as Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, a host of fitness villages will be set up throughout the city to promote community fitness. The DP World Kite Beach location will be back up and running, as well as Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park and RTA Al Warqa'a Park venues. These fitness villages will have an array of courts for different sports, from padel to basketball and more. Some of the activities are free, while others require a minimal fee. <i>October 26 to November 24; various locations around Dubai; dubaifitnesschallenge.com</i> <b>Plus500 City Half Marathon</b> The sixth city half marathon is returning to Dubai International Financial Centre, with three race options for runners of different levels. Newbies can join the 5k run, while more advanced runners can register for the 10k or 21k options. The scenic city course will be marked and traffic-free, with the support of Dubai Police and the RTA. Several crossing points will be managed to allow cars to safely pass by. <i>October 27; 6.15am onwards; from Dh158; Dubai International Financial Centre; promosevensports.com</i> <b>Women's Run</b> Taking place at Al Forsan Park in Expo City Dubai, the women-only run has three categories, from a fun 3km course to a more challenging 10km option. Participants can bring children along or take on the race solo. Finisher medals will be handed to those who complete the race. <i>November 3; 6am onwards; from Dh26; Expo City Dubai; premieronline.com</i> <b>Dubai Stand-Up Paddle</b> Water sports enthusiasts are invited to the second free stand-up paddle event at the picturesque <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/11/18/hatta-guide-activities-accommodation-food/" target="_blank">Hatta Dam</a> – open to both season paddlers and first-timers. Certified coaches are on site to guide participants, who can bring their own boards or use the ones provided by the organisers. In its debut <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2023/11/19/dubai-fitness-challenge-paddle-board-hatta/" target="_blank">last year</a>, the event saw approximately 1,000 participants attend. <i>November 2; 10am-5.30pm; Hatta Dam; dubaifitnesschallenge.com</i> <b>Aura Skypool Tri in the Sky</b> The mini-triathlon takes place at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2021/11/11/first-look-at-aura-skypool-the-worlds-highest-360-infinity-pool-opening-in-dubai/" target="_blank">Aura Skypool</a> on top of Palm Tower. It starts with a 3k static row, followed by a 3k cycle and a 250-metre swim in the infinity pool with views of the Dubai skyline. Finishers of the 30-minute challenge will receive a certificate, medal and goody bag. <i>November 9; 6am onwards; Dh150; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; premieronline.com</i> <b>#KeepTheRunsOn Race</b> The race in the Al Barari neighbourhood has three categories, mostly for families and casual runners. The 1.6k course is for children aged four and 12; the 5k is for those 13 and older; and the 10k is for 19-year-olds and above. <i>November 10; 6am onwards; from Dh165; Al Barari, Dubai; premieronline.com</i> <b>Dubai Ride</b> A record-breaking 35,000 participants took part in the free citywide cycling event last year and organisers are hoping for more in 2024. There's a 12k route along Sheikh Zayed Road and a family-friendly 4km course at Downtown Dubai. <i>November 10; Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai; dubaifitnesschallenge.com</i> <b>The Music Run</b> The international fun run in Dubai is being held for the first time, blending music, fitness and entertainment at Meydan Racecourse. Featuring a 5k route lined with speakers pumping out a curated playlist, the event ends with a music festival. The run pack includes a T-shirt, drawstring bag, foam glow stick, temporary tattoo and a run bib. <i>November 16; from Dh109; Meydan Racecourse, Dubai; themusicrun.ae</i> <b>Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo</b> The 154k race starts in downtown Abu Dhabi and goes all the way to Garden City in Al Ain. Participants will be categorised into different speed groups, with the first group comprising elite riders and the others setting off accordingly. Riders can register as individuals or in teams of up to 13. <i>November 16; 6am onwards; from Dh264; Abu Dhabi to Al Ain; premieronline.com</i> <b>Dubai Run</b> Perhaps the most-anticipated event of Dubai Fitness Challenge, the free citywide run is available as a 5k or 10k route along Sheikh Zayed Road. Runners of all levels are welcome, and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan often puts in an appearance. <i>November 24; Sheikh Zayed Road; </i><a href="http://dubaifitnesschallenge.com/" target="_blank"><i>dubaifitnesschallenge.com</i></a> <b>Walk or Cycle for Life</b> Perfect for a family, the community event at Meydan Cycle Track encourages participants to walk, cycle or both for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/30/cancer-patient-raises-awareness-of-early-screening-while-awaiting-all-clear/" target="_blank">cancer awareness.</a> A wellness village will have booths offering health screenings, nutrition advice and fitness demonstrations. Live entertainment, a children's zone and food stalls will also be on hand. <i>November 26; from Dh70; Meydan Cycle Track, Dubai; raceroster.com</i> <b>Garmin Fitness Festival</b> Sports wearable brand <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/05/13/ronaldo-whoop-fitness-trackers/" target="_blank">Garmin </a>is hosting a series of races at Meydan Racecourse. There will be distances ranging from 100 metres to 10k for children, while adults can opt for 5km or 10km. Early morning and late evening races are also planned. The race village will feature different zones for people to try out products by Garmin, for example, or do mini workouts with participating gyms and more. A picnic area and a party zone are on site, too, plus food and beverage stalls. <i>November 30; 7am onwards; from Dh50; Meydan Racecourse, Dubai; garminfitnessfestival.com</i> <b>Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon, December 14</b> After attracting 25,000 runners last year, the marathon is back in the capital for the sixth time. The main event aside, shorter-distance races are also available, from a marathon relay for pairs to 2.5km, 5km and 10km courses. The marathon village will have food and beverage options and live entertainment. <i>December 14; from Dh55; Adnoc Headquarters, Abu Dhabi; adnocabudhabimarathon.com</i> <b>Dubai Marathon</b> The full route aside, the 24th Dubai Marathon has 4k and 10k routes available for more casual runners. The day starts and finishes on Umm Suqeim Road opposite Madinat Jumeirah, where there will be post-race entertainment and a range of food and drinks options. <i>January 12; 6am onwards; Umm Suqeim Road, Dubai; dubaimarathon.org</i> <b>TriYAS</b> While details of the free triathlon on Yas Island are yet to be revealed, registration is already open. The day-to-night event has different swim, cycle and run segments to accommodate all ages and fitness levels. More than 13,000 people showed up in last year. <i>February 8; Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi; yasmarinacircuit.com</i> <b>Dubai Canal Run</b> The city run, with views of the Downtown Dubai skyline, has races for the whole family. A 1km race is being held for children, older participants can choose among the 3km, 5km and 10km routes. Music and entertainment are on the cards at the dedicated race village, with food and beverage vendors dishing out post-race refreshments. <i>February 22; 7am onwards; from Dh52.50; Dubai Canal; premieronline.com</i> <b>Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge</b> The annual cycling challenge at Expo City Dubai is back for its 2025 season in February. The event serves as a qualifier for the 2025 UCI Grand Fondon World Series Championship in Australia in October 2025. The challenge features a 94.1km course, with build-up rides organised across four dates in 2024 on the Al Qudra cycle track. A day before the main ride, there's an event for junior riders for children aged two to seven. There is also an Eat Well Live Well village on site, which will have food and beverage vendors, as well as inflatable attractions for little ones and refreshing ice baths and massage zones for riders. <i>February 23; from Dh45; Expo City Dubai; cyclechallenge.ae</i>