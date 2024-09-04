Electrolyte drinks are growing in popularity but are they really needed?

Stroll along the drinks section of any supermarket and you will find it teems with colour thanks to a variety of products that promise one of a myriad of benefits upon consumption. Some of the most trendy are electrolyte drinks, among them staples like Gatorade and Pocari Sweat, which are geared towards athletes, and newer brands like <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2022/02/17/huda-beauty-puts-its-support-behind-hydration-supplement-humantra/" target="_blank">Humantra</a> and OneShot, which are marketed to improve day-to-day hydration. The brands behind these beverages say they don't simply quench thirst, but more importantly replenish essential minerals lost during workouts, hot weather or illness. As the UAE summer comes to a close, are these drinks the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2023/06/16/from-watertok-to-gourmet-h2o-experts-weigh-in-on-hydration-hacks-for-summer/" target="_blank">hydration heroes</a> they claim to be, or does routine food and water suffice? This is what the experts say. Electrolytes are essential salts and minerals, which include sodium, potassium and magnesium, explains Dr Zarin Pilakkadavath, a family medicine specialist at Aster Clinic Liwan. “These salts are essential to help nerves transmit electrical signals to the body’s muscles, including the heart, as well as to help maintain fluid levels, and aid the body in absorbing nutrients into its cells,” she says. Experts say these minerals play an important function in bodily processes. For example, sodium controls fluid levels, while potassium supports muscle function. Magnesium, another common electrolyte, assists in muscle relaxation and energy production, while calcium helps in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/07/25/which-exercises-are-best-for-blood-pressure-control/" target="_blank">stabilising blood pressure</a>. Electrolytes are already present in food and drinks, says Dr Pilakkadavath, and are lost through sweat and urine. More sweating because of hot weather or intense physical activity means more electrolytes are lost. “It is important that electrolyte levels in your body are balanced,” says Pilakkadavath. Too much or too little of such minerals can lead to health issues, she adds, causing symptoms such as “confusion, irritability, irregular heart rate and breathing difficulties, to name a few”. This is where electrolyte drinks can come in. They are often marketed as a better way to replenish lost electrolytes and boost hydration. Pilakkadavath warns, however, that having a balanced diet could be enough to regain important minerals, and that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2023/08/05/drinking-too-much-water-is-as-dangerous-as-not-having-enough-says-dubai-doctor/" target="_blank">drinking water already goes a long way</a>. Sipping on electrolyte drinks should be reserved for those engaging in high-intensity or long-duration exercises when the electrolytes are lost through sweating and can’t be replaced with water only, Pilakkadavath advises. “If you exercise vigorously for more than one hour, sweat heavily during exercise, or are exposed to heat for longer periods, an electrolyte drink can be helpful,” she explains. However, Pilakkadavath says it's important to watch out for symptoms of electrolyte imbalances such as twitching, muscle cramps and irritability. While such beverages can be helpful in some cases, experts warn against overconsumption too. “Overconsumption of electrolyte drinks can lead to imbalances, potentially causing health issues like high blood pressure, kidney strain or heart problems,” says Bhawna Nihlani, a health coach in Dubai. “It's important to consume these drinks in moderation, particularly if you’re not engaged in high-intensity activity. “Consume electrolyte drinks before, during or after intense exercise, or in hot weather,” she suggests, with dosage ultimately depending on individual requirements influenced by factors such as body size and sweat rate. “It is typically one to two servings per hour of activity. They can be combined with water and, when paired with balanced meals too, they can enhance overall hydration and nutrient absorption,” she says. Instead, Nihlani's personal go-to when it comes to replenishing lost electrolytes is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/08/18/summer-foods-hydrating-recipes/" target="_blank">coconut water</a>. “Coconut water is a natural alternative, providing a good source of potassium, though it may lack sufficient sodium for those engaged in prolonged or intense activities,” she explains. The health coach adds a pinch of sea salt to her coconut water to boost its sodium content. Pilakkadavath says it's a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional when it comes to drinking electrolytes-infused beverages. When choosing a drink, she says to read the label carefully and check for ingredients such as sugar and artificial sweeteners. “Most sports drinks, for example, contain calories from added sugar such as glucose, sucrose and fructose in addition to electrolytes,” she says. “If you have a medical condition or take medication, check with your doctor about how you should stay better hydrated.”