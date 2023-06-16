From WaterTok to gourmet H2O, experts weigh in on hydration hacks for summer

Summer temperatures are rising and keeping hydrated is key to surviving the hottest months.

Thankfully, there are myriad ways to keep optimal hydration levels. And as many studies and wellness trends have shown over the years, there is more to it than just drinking water. Though gulping glasses of clean water is still the simplest way to hydrate.

Adults are recommended to drink up to 3.7 litres of water per day, or 15 glasses, says Nasrullah Jakhrani, an internal medicine specialist at Aster Clinic in Bur Dubai.

“Our body constantly loses water through various means, such as sweating, urine, waste, skin evaporation and even through breathing,” he explains, adding that water loss is higher during summer due to increased sweating.

Not only is water essential for hydration, it also regulates body temperature and hunger, adds Jakhrani.

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to the specific time to drink water, but Dr Salman Abdul Bari of RAK Hospital says those going out in the heat should drink two full glasses of water before doing so, and a glass every 15 to 20 minutes to remain hydrated.

The rise of gourmet water

Last week, a bar opened at Dubai Media City where 30 different types of water are served by sommeliers.

Aqua Water Bar by Luqel is the first of its kind in the UAE, and uses a patented filtration system that it claims purifies tap water, ridding them of harmful chemicals and toxic metals. The water undergoes reverse osmosis purification and is re-enriched with natural mineral salts.

The recipes are created by altering the mineral composition of the water. For example, one of the dominant elements in the “wake up” drinks is sulphate. The drink's sodium content “awakens your taste buds and gently stimulates the stomach,” according to the bar's menu.

There are also recipes for people with different activity levels. For example, runners can choose water with high magnesium, sodium, potassium and hydrogen carbonate to replace depleting minerals.

The bar also serves water that is mineralised specifically for certain meals and diets. Recipes include “vegan's choice” and “minato”, which the bar claims is the “perfect recipe to go with sushi or any of your seafood dishes.”

The opening of Aqua Water Bar by Luqel comes just weeks after Swedish start-up Wayout announced its entry to the UAE. The drinking water system purifies and remineralises tap water.

These companies are banking on natural minerals and their health benefits to boost people's hydration.

It's a different motivation altogether from the WaterTok trend on the social media platform TikTok. The viral hashtag, with videos viewed more than 145 million times, highlights a community of people “mixing” their water to make drinking it more exciting.

Creative users are turning iced jugs into colourful concoctions, using packets of powder and squirts of syrup, creating everything from pina colada-flavoured water to a drink called “birthday cake”.

Experts have weighed in on the trend, cautioning people of the dangers of the sugar-free powders and syrups they add to their water.

The fruity way

Fruit-infusion water is a healthy way to make a glass of water exciting, doctors say. Photo: Unsplash

There are healthier ways to make a glass of water exciting, Dr Bari says, like the classic fruit-infusion method where slices of lemon, cucumber or orange are added for a nutrient boost.

“People who find it difficult to drink water can take coconut water, which is rich in potassium and low in calories. Flavouring water with fresh fruits like lemon, mint and orange is equally hydrating,” he says.

There is also a wide variety of fruits and vegetables that are rich in water, and incorporating them in one's diet could help to maintain hydration levels.

“Fruits such as watermelon, strawberries, grapefruits and peaches are excellent sources of hydration. Foods like cucumbers, lettuce and tomatoes also have high water content,” says Jakhrani.

Bananas can be a good addition to one's summer diet as well, says fitness coach Adil Dhaloo, because they are rich in electrolytes such as potassium and magnesium.

“These electrolytes play a vital role in maintaining hydration and help replenish essential minerals lost through sweating,” he says.

Those who work out can choose from several sports drinks on the market, as they are specifically designed to help replace the essential minerals lost through sweat. But it's important to check their sugar and calorie content, the experts warn.

Hydration requires a balanced diet, consisting of whole grains, fruits, vegetables and protein sources such as meat or plant-based alternatives, Dhaloo adds.

Sodas, alcohol and caffeinated drinks are a no-no, according to Dr Bari, because they are “diuretics and are therefore dehydrating”.

Milk has recently been proven to have the opposite effect. Because of its sugar lactose, protein and fat content, it reduces urine production and promotes fluid retention in the body.

“The presence of milk in the stomach for a longer duration contributes to its hydrating effects,” says Jakhrani.

Other tips and tricks

Here are some pointers from Jakhrani to help you reach the recommended water intake each day: