Fitness events taking place in UAE: Dubai Run, Abu Dhabi Marathon, Hatta Adventure and more

Dubai Fitness Challenge might be drawing to a close, but the UAE is steadily growing its reputation as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/" target="_blank">fitness</a> hub, with more events being added to the calendar each year. Alongside long-established home-grown events such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/02/dates-for-dubai-fitness-challenge-2024-date/" target="_blank">Dubai Run</a> and Abu Dhabi Marathon, more international brands are making their way to the country to host festivals and competitive races. For fitness enthusiasts and those on well-being journeys, keeping track of the upcoming events is a challenge in itself. Here's a look at the packed calendar from now until February. <b>WeWalk</b> The charity walkathon which aims to support people affected by diabetes returns to Dubai Science Park. The walk involves a relaxed 3.5km route, with live entertainment, interactive games and educational booths spread across the venue too. It's organised in partnership with Dubai Charity Association and the Tecom group, and all proceeds will be dedicated to raising awareness about diabetes and endocrinological disorders <i>November 16; 7am onwards; Dh30; Dubai Science Park; </i><a href="http://dubai.platinumlist.net/" target="_blank"><i>dubai.platinumlist.net</i></a> <b>The Music Run</b> The international fun run in Dubai is being held for the first time, blending music, fitness and entertainment at Meydan Racecourse. Featuring a 5k route lined with speakers pumping out a curated playlist, the event ends with a music festival. The run pack includes a T-shirt, drawstring bag, foam glow stick, temporary tattoo and a run bib. <i>November 16; from Dh109; Meydan Racecourse, Dubai; themusicrun.ae</i> <b>Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo</b> The 154k race starts in downtown Abu Dhabi and goes all the way to Garden City in Al Ain. Participants will be categorised into different speed groups, with the first group comprising elite riders and the others setting off accordingly. Riders can register as individuals or in teams of up to 13. <i>November 16; 6am onwards; from Dh264; Abu Dhabi to Al Ain; premieronline.com</i> <b>BMX Competition</b> Bikers can gear up for a BMX contest at Circuit X in Abu Dhabi. Riders from intermediate to advanced levels can register to showcase their abilities. A halftime stunt show is on the cards for spectators and competitors alike. Winners can win a new BMX bike and protective gear. There are three categories based on age: junior for participants aged eight to 13; senior for those between 14 and 18; and adult for 18 and above. <i>November 16; 9.30am-1.30pm; from Dh50; Hudayriyat Island; circuitxuae.com</i> <b>Emirates NBD Unity Run</b> The run aims to support people of determination. Held at Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai, the annual event encourages people of determination to participate with their friends and families in either the 3km fun walk or the timed 5km and 10km routes. A run village is also on site where entertainment and food options are available post-event <i>November 17; from 6am; from Dh50, free for people of determination; Expo City Dubai; unityrun.ae</i> <b>Dubai Run</b> Perhaps the most-anticipated event of Dubai Fitness Challenge, the free citywide run is available as a 5k or 10k route along Sheikh Zayed Road. Runners of all levels are welcome, and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan often puts in an appearance. <i>November 24; Sheikh Zayed Road; </i><a href="http://dubaifitnesschallenge.com/" target="_blank"><i>dubaifitnesschallenge.com</i></a> <b>Walk or Cycle for Life</b> Perfect for a family, the community event at Meydan Cycle Track encourages participants to walk, cycle or both for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/30/cancer-patient-raises-awareness-of-early-screening-while-awaiting-all-clear/" target="_blank">cancer awareness.</a> A wellness village will have booths offering health screenings, nutrition advice and fitness demonstrations. Live entertainment, a children's zone and food stalls will also be on hand. <i>November 26; from Dh70; Meydan Cycle Track, Dubai; raceroster.com</i> <b>Garmin Fitness Festival</b> Sports wearable brand <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/05/13/ronaldo-whoop-fitness-trackers/" target="_blank">Garmin </a>is hosting a series of races at Meydan Racecourse. There will be distances ranging from 100 metres to 10k for children, while adults can opt for 5km or 10km. Early morning and late evening races are also planned. The race village will feature different zones for people to try out products by Garmin, for example, or do mini workouts with participating gyms and more. A picnic area and a party zone are on site, too, plus food and beverage stalls. <i>November 30; 7am onwards; from Dh50; Meydan Racecourse, Dubai; garminfitnessfestival.com</i> <b>Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon, December 14</b> After attracting 25,000 runners last year, the marathon is back in the capital for the sixth time. The main event aside, shorter-distance races are also available, from a marathon relay for pairs to 2.5km, 5km and 10km courses. The marathon village will have food and beverage options and live entertainment. <i>December 14; from Dh55; Adnoc Headquarters, Abu Dhabi; adnocabudhabimarathon.com</i> <b>Dubai Marathon</b> The full route aside, the 24th Dubai Marathon has 4k and 10k routes available for more casual runners. The day starts and finishes on Umm Suqeim Road opposite Madinat Jumeirah, where there will be post-race entertainment and a range of food and drinks options. <i>January 12; 6am onwards; Umm Suqeim Road, Dubai; dubaimarathon.org</i> <b>Kayan Wellness Festival</b> The three-day event in Abu Dhabi focuses on holistic wellness, inviting participants to embark on a journey of rejuvenation, healing and self-discovery through activities and discussions. Taking place on Fahid Island, the festival will host wellness experts, including therapist Marissa Peer and biohacker Gary Brecka, for talks and workshops. There's mental health at the mind zone; fitness sessions at the body zone; and energy healing and self-reflection at the soul zone. <i>January 31 to February 2; Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi; kayanwellnessfestival.com</i> <b>TriYas</b> While details of the free triathlon on Yas Island are yet to be revealed, registration is already open. The day-to-night event has different swim, cycle and run segments to accommodate all ages and fitness levels. More than 13,000 people showed up in last year. <i>February 8; Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi; yasmarinacircuit.com</i> <b>Dubai Canal Run</b> The city run, with views of the Downtown Dubai skyline, has races for the whole family. A 1km race is being held for children, older participants can choose among the 3km, 5km and 10km routes. Music and entertainment are on the cards at the dedicated race village, with food and beverage vendors dishing out post-race refreshments. <i>February 22; 7am onwards; from Dh52.50; Dubai Canal; premieronline.com</i> <b>Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge</b> The annual cycling challenge at Expo City Dubai is back for its 2025 season in February. The event serves as a qualifier for the 2025 UCI Grand Fondon World Series Championship in Australia in October 2025. The challenge features a 94.1km course, with build-up rides organised across four dates in 2024 on the Al Qudra cycle track. A day before the main ride, there's an event for junior riders for children aged two to seven. There is also an Eat Well Live Well village on site, which will have food and beverage vendors, as well as inflatable attractions for little ones and refreshing ice baths and massage zones for riders. <i>February 23; from Dh45; Expo City Dubai; cyclechallenge.ae</i>