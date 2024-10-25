Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the canal's opening ceremony, November 2016. Photo: Wam
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the canal's opening ceremony, November 2016. Photo: Wam

Timeframe: When Sheikh Mohammed inaugurated the Dubai Canal in 2016

The 3.2km-long waterway connects the Dubai Creek in Business Bay to the Arabian Gulf

