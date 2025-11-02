Sheikh Zayed Road closes for Dubai Ride fitness challenge event

Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
The Dubai Fitness Challenge's annual Dubai Ride took place on Sunday morning. All Photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National
The Dubai Fitness Challenge's annual Dubai Ride took place on Sunday morning. All Photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National
Annual race is a flagship event in Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed's 30x30 challenge
Annual race is a flagship event in Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed's 30x30 challenge
Cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities were welcomed to take part in the free-to-attend event
Cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities were welcomed to take part in the free-to-attend event
The the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road was closed by the RTA from 3am until 10am on Sunday to allow for cyclists to navigate the route
The the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road was closed by the RTA from 3am until 10am on Sunday to allow for cyclists to navigate the route
A puppy participant in the Dubai Ride
A puppy participant in the Dubai Ride
The ride started in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route passing the Museum of the Future
The ride started in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route passing the Museum of the Future
The flat 4km Downtown family route followed Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard
The flat 4km Downtown family route followed Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard
Cyclists take part in the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30
Cyclists take part in the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30
In 2024, 37,130 people were registered for the event. Organisers are yet to announce 2025 numbers
In 2024, 37,130 people were registered for the event. Organisers are yet to announce 2025 numbers
The race began at 5am, with several starting points along Sheikh Zayed Road
The race began at 5am, with several starting points along Sheikh Zayed Road
Cars from the Dubai Police super fleet shut Sheikh Zayed Road
Cars from the Dubai Police super fleet shut Sheikh Zayed Road
A participant takes part flying the UAE flag
A participant takes part flying the UAE flag
The Museum of the Future at sunrise
The Museum of the Future at sunrise
The Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle
The Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle
The 30x30 challenge, it aims to get people to exercise for at least 30 minutes for 30 consecutive days
The 30x30 challenge, it aims to get people to exercise for at least 30 minutes for 30 consecutive days
A creative participant takes part in the Dubai Ride
A creative participant takes part in the Dubai Ride

Lifestyle

Wellbeing

Sheikh Zayed Road closes for Dubai Ride fitness challenge event

Annual race is a flagship part of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed's 30x30 challenge

Farah Andrews
Farah Andrews

November 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The Dubai Fitness Challenge kicked off on Saturday, beginning a month of wellness activities taking place around the emirate.

One of the biggest events of the month is the Dubai Ride, an annual cycling race, which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Taking over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road, cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities were welcomed to take part in the free-to-attend event.

Last year, 37,130 people were registered for the event. Organisers are yet to announce the official numbers for the 2025 turnout.

Cyclists of all ages take part in the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30. Chris Whiteoak / The National.
Cyclists of all ages take part in the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30. Chris Whiteoak / The National.

The race began at 5am, with several starting points. Ahead of the event, the Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced road closures would be implemented from 3am until 10am on Sunday morning. Cars from the Dubai Police super fleet, including a Tesla Cybertruck and a Rolls-Royce, enforced the road closure on Sheikh Zayed Road.

There were several racing routes available. The 4km flat Downtown family route followed Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, passing Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa. The more advanced 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route went from Dubai World Trade Centre, past landmarks including Museum of the Future and Coco-Cola Arena to Safa Park and back. It also included a climb over Dubai Canal Bridge.

Cars from the Dubai Police super fleet shut Sheikh Zayed Road. Chris Whiteoak / The National.
Cars from the Dubai Police super fleet shut Sheikh Zayed Road. Chris Whiteoak / The National.

Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle. This year, the month-long celebration of wellness is running until November 30.

Also known as the 30x30 challenge, it aims to get people to exercise for at least 30 minutes for 30 consecutive days. In support, many venues offer free or subsidised classes and sport sessions in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities.

Updated: November 02, 2025, 8:14 AM

