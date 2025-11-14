Dubai Run 2025 guide: Date, registration details, bib collection and more

The month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge is under way, with the emirate transforming into an open-air gym. Dubai Run, one of the flagship events, also returns for the seventh year, when runners will once again take over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road in the early hours of the morning.

Open to runners of all ages and fitness abilities, the free event had a record 278,000 participants last year, led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Sheikh Hamdan launched Dubai Fitness Challenge in 2017 to encourage residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle. Also called the 30x30 challenge, it aims to get people to do at least 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. In support, many venues offer free or subsidised classes and sports sessions in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities.

When is Dubai Run happening?

Sheikh Zayed Road closed temporarily on the morning of Dubai Run 2024 Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed led participants during Dubai Run 2024. Photo: Dubai Media Office Sheikh Hamdan launched Dubai Fitness Challenge in 2017 to encourage residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle. Photo: Dubai Media Office Dubai Run 2024 was the sixth edition of the event. Photo: Dubai Media Office UAE residents participate in Dubai Run 2024 on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. All photos: Ahmed Ramzan / The National The famous 14-lane highway transformed into a sports track for the community event. The event saw participants of all fitness levels join in There was a 5km and a 10km route for runners to test themselves The event attracted participants of all ages. The early morning event has become a staple for many in the UAE and attracts runners from around the world. UAE residents participate in Dubai Run 2024 Many dressed up for the occasion. All smiles during the Dubai Run 2024

Dubai Run will take place on November 23, with Sheikh Zayed Road closing to motorists for a few hours on Sunday morning.

The first wave of runners will set off at 4am, but registered participants are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good spot to start. The run finishes at 8.30am, after which the road will reopen for traffic.

Children under 13 must be registered by an adult over 21, while those aged 13 to 21 can register on their own but with parental consent. Child strollers are only permitted on the 5km route.

While Dubai Run is a free event, online registration is required and participants can choose between two routes and different time slots. All participants must wear bibs, which must be collected from designated spots by November 22.

What are the routes this year?

Dubai Run 2024 had 278,000 participants. Ahmed Ramzan for The National

Similar to other years, two routes are available, both on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The 5km route begins near Museum of the Future, passes by Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and concludes near Dubai Mall. The route is fairly flat, so this category is suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

The 10km route also starts near the museum, then crosses the Dubai Canal Bridge before looping along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishing near the DIFC Gate. The route is designed to be more challenging for experienced participants.

People of determination can also register for the run, and should contact pod@linkviva.com for details of their route.

When and where is bib collection?

As with Dubai Run 2024, participants can pause to take photos without disrupting fellow runners. Ahmed Ramzan / The National

Once registered, participants must bring their QR codes to collect their bibs and free T-shirts at Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park.

Bib collection will be open until November 22, between 4pm and 11pm from Monday to Thursday; from noon to midnight on Friday; and from 8am to midnight on Saturday and Sunday. Organisers recommend bringing water and a sun hat for those collecting their kit during peak hours.

The bibs are essential for safety reasons. Without one, registered runners will not be able to participate in the event.

How to get there

Parking is available near the starting line, but organisers recommend taking the Dubai Metro due to road closures. For those registered to the 5km category, head to the World Trade Centre metro station, while those running the longer route can go to the Emirates Towers station. Make sure you have a NOL card with at least Dh15 credit to use the metro.

Strollers are allowed on the 5km route. Ruel Pableo for The National

For those who prefer to drive to the event, parking is available in one of the Dubai World Trade Centre car parks for the 10km route. For 5km runners, parking is available in Dubai Mall.

Registered participants will get detailed route maps and parking options closer to the event.

During and after the run

Key sponsor Mai Dubai will provide drinking water for all participants during the run. Dubai Run is not a race, so participants are allowed to run, jog or walk at their own pace and leave plenty of space for other people to pass. Stopping to take photos or drink water is OK, but make sure to not disrupt other participants.

There is no bag drop facility, so participants can bring a rucksack to keep their valuables on their person. Water stations are scattered across the two routes. Those who want to grab breakfast after the run can head to Dubai Mall, where many food outlets will be open from 7am.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.