Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road to close for two days in November

Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed to drivers for brief periods on two days this month as it turns into a massive sports track for the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Dubai's famous 14-lane road will remain closed for a few hours for two big annual events – Dubai Ride and Dubai Run.

During Dubai Ride – a free citywide cycling event – riders will take to Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, November 10. The event will be complete by 8.15am when the road reopens. For Dubai Run, taking place on Sunday, November 24, competitors will set off at 7.30am and 8am, with the road reopening later in the morning.

A record-breaking 35,000 cyclists took part in the Ride event last year and organisers are hoping for even more in 2024. There is a 12k route along Sheikh Zayed Road and a family-friendly 4km course through Downtown Dubai.

For Dubai Run – the annual community race – runners can choose between two routes, 5km or 10km. The 5km route begins near Museum of the Future, passes Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera, and concludes near Dubai Mall, while the 10km starts near the museum but crosses Dubai Canal Bridge before looping along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishing near the DIFC Gate.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has yet to confirm the times of the closures but participants are encouraged to use the Dubai Metro on both days.

First launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The 30x30 challenge aims to get people to do 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. In support, many venues offer free or subsidised classes and sports sessions, in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities.

