Dubai Run: Sheikh Zayed Road to close briefly on Sunday

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/28/new-bridge-on-sheikh-zayed-road-to-improve-access-to-dubais-mall-of-the-emirates/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed Road</a> will be closed to drivers briefly this Sunday as it turns into a sports track for the annual <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/02/dates-for-dubai-fitness-challenge-2024-date/" target="_blank">Dubai Fitness Challenge</a>. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said "part of Sheikh Zayed Road between the Trade Centre Roundabout and the second bridge, Al Sukook Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Boursa Street, lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road and one-way from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard" will be closed during this time. Drivers are urged to use Financial Centre Road (upper level), Al Mustaqbal Road, Al Wasl Road and Al Khail Road instead. The famous 14-lane road will remain closed from 3.30am to 10.30am for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/11/26/dubai-run-2023/" target="_blank">Dubai Run</a>. For the annual community race – runners can choose between two routes, 5km or 10km. The 5km route begins near Museum of the Future, passes Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera, and concludes near Dubai Mall, while the 10km run starts near the museum but crosses Dubai Canal Bridge before looping along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishing near the DIFC Gate. RTA encouraged all participants to use the Dubai Metro, which will run from 3am until midnight on Sunday. Earlier this month, participants of Dubai Ride – a free citywide cycling event – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/11/10/dubai-ride-sheikh-zayed-road/" target="_blank">took to Sheikh Zayed Road</a>. It was closed from 3.30am to 10am for the event on November 10. First launched in 2017 by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to adopt a healthier lifestyle. The 30x30 challenge aims to get people to do 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. In support, many venues offer free or subsidised classes and sports sessions, in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities.