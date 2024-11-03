Dubai Ride 2024 guide: Date, registration, bib collection and more

One of the flagship events of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/02/dates-for-dubai-fitness-challenge-2024-date/" target="_blank">Dubai Fitness Challenge</a> returns this month, with a new component dedicated to those who wish to race at high speed. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/10/12/dubai-ride-2023/" target="_blank">Dubai Ride</a>, the biggest community cycling event in the city, will take place in the early hours of Sunday, November 10. The free event will take over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road and is open to cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities. First launched in 2017 by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/13/uae-royals-britain-scotland-summer-holiday/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle. The 30x30 challenge aims to get people to do at least 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. In support, many venues offer free or subsidised classes and sports sessions in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities. Now in its fifth year, the Dubai Ride offers two routes – 4km or 12km – and will begin at the break of dawn from five different places. Speeds Laps, a new component this year, is for experienced cyclists who can maintain an average speed of 30kph and will be the first ride to start at 5am. More than 35,000 people participated in the event last year and organisers are promising a bigger attendance this year. Participants can choose between two routes – the 4km downtown family route or the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route. The 4km downtown family route follows Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and goes past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa. It's a flat route suitable for cyclists of all ages and abilities. The 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route goes from Dubai World Trade Centre, past landmarks including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/02/22/dubais-museum-of-the-future-attracts-one-million-visitors-in-first-year/" target="_blank">Museum of the Future</a> and Coco-Cola Arena to Safa Park and back. It includes a climb over the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/10/25/dubai-canal-opening-sheikh-mohammed/" target="_blank">Dubai Canal Bridge</a>, so is suitable for more experienced cyclists. People of determination will also share a dedicated starting area, and participants should contact PoD@linkviva.com for more information. Dubai Ride starts at 6:15am, with the gates closing at 7:30am. There are five starting points to choose from for the Sheikh Zayed Road route, and one starting point for the downtown family route. All roads will re-open for traffic at 8:15am. All participants must bring their own bike and wear a helmet. Any type of bike is permitted as long as it has at least two wheels, is safe, roadworthy and has working brakes. E-bikes are allowed, but scooters are not permitted. Experienced riders can take on the 12km route on Sheikh Zayed Road at a higher speed this year, before the first fun riders get started. Taking place between 5am and 6am, Speed Laps is meant for cyclists who can maintain an average speed of 30kph throughout the ride. The route will go from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and back and includes a climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge. There is only one starting point for Speed Laps: at Gate A next to Museum of the Future. While there is a minimum speed requirement, Speed Laps is not a race. Bikes with TT handle bars or clip-on aero bars will be not permitted. All participants must be aged 21 or over. Participants will be allowed to join their friends and family for Dubai Ride once Speed Laps is finished, but will need to register separately in advance and bring both bibs. All participants must wear their numbered bibs The collection point this year is at Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village. Open until November 9, the timings are: Monday to Thursday, from 4pm to 11pm; Friday from 12pm to midnight; and Saturday and Sunday from 8am to midnight. Participants must bring their registration QR codes to collect their bibs.