Running season in the UAE: Community races to sign up for before the year ends

Now that the weather has cooled down, it’s the perfect time to lace up and take part in one of the UAE’s coming community runs. Whether it’s to support a cause, join friends and family outdoors, or simply enjoy the energy of race day, several events are still open for registration before the year ends.

The Family Pink Run, October 18

Also known as the ADCB Zayed Sports City Pink Run, this event takes place at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It aims to raise awareness and money for breast cancer awareness with 3km, 5km and 10km options suitable for everyone, from beginners and families to seasoned runners.

Expect a festive atmosphere with entertainment, refreshments and an exclusive event T-shirt and finisher’s medal. Registration is nearly full, but there are still limited spots left.

The Miral Pink Run, October 26

Miral Pink Run features 2km, 5km and 10km races. Photo: Miral

Taking place at Warner Bros World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this free community event also supports breast cancer awareness. It features 2km, 5km and 10km races and welcomes participants of all ages and fitness levels.

Alongside the run, there will be wellness sessions, light fitness activities and children’s entertainment. Finisher medals are given to all participants and race pack collection is available ahead of time. Registration is still open, but is expected to close soon.

Dubai Run, November 23

The annual Dubai Run closes off Sheikh Zayed Road in the mornings. Ahmed Ramzan for The National

One of the largest community runs in the country, the Dubai Run will return for another year, taking over Sheikh Zayed Road. With 5km and 10km routes, it draws thousands each year, including families, casual joggers and experienced runners alike. The event turns the city’s busiest road into a celebration of movement and motivation.

The routes begin near the Museum of the Future but finish lines differ: the 10 km route ends near DIFC’s The Gate Building, while the 5 km route wraps up by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, close to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Registration has not yet opened, but is expected to soon.

Zayed Charity Run, November 29

Recognised as “the kindest run in the world", the event embodies the UAE’s spirit of giving. This year’s proceeds in the capital will support three major programmes at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre.

The race will begin at Wahat Al Karama and finish at Erth Hotel Abu Dhabi, with both locations set to host community villages featuring food kiosks, entertainment and family-friendly activities. Runners can choose between 3km, 5km and 10km distances. Registration is now open.

Emirates Villages Run Series 2025, until December 6

The unique running challenge spans all seven emirates, with races held every weekend until December 6.

Participants can run through heritage villages with diverse landscapes in these locations: Qidfa (Fujairah) on October 11, Masfout (Ajman) on October 18, Al Rams (Ras Al Khaimah) on October 25, Falaj Al Mualla (Umm Al Quwain) on November 1, Dibba Al Hisn (Sharjah) on November 22, Al Lisaili (Dubai) on November 29 and Al Shuwaib (Abu Dhabi) on December 6.

The series welcomes all fitness levels and ages with race distances of 1.5km (family run), 5km and 10km. Alongside competitive running, there are traditional Emirati cultural performances and a festive atmosphere at each venue. Registration is currently open, with an entry fee of Dh50 per race.

Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon, December 13

The Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon features a full marathon down to a 2.5km run. Ruel Pableo for The National

The Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon is one of the UAE’s leading running events, drawing both elite athletes and amateur runners from around the world. Participants can choose from a full marathon, a relay half marathon, or shorter distances of 10km, 5km and 2.5km.

The route is flat, fast and scenic, passing Abu Dhabi landmarks such as the Corniche, Zayed Sports City, Qasr Al Hosn and the Adnoc Headquarters, which also serves as the start and finish point. Registration is now open for all distances.

Get stories like this one in your inbox each morning. Sign up for our daily newsletter here

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

%20Ramez%20Gab%20Min%20El%20Akher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMBC%20Shahid%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

The%20Specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ELamborghini%20LM002%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205.2-litre%20V12%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20450hp%20at%206%2C800rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E500Nm%20at%204%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFive-speed%20manual%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100kph%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%209%20seconds%20(approx)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210kph%20(approx)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYears%20built%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201986-93%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20vehicles%20built%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20328%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EValue%20today%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24300%2C000%2B%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

EMIRATES'S%20REVISED%20A350%20DEPLOYMENT%20SCHEDULE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEdinburgh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20November%204%20%3Cem%3E(unchanged)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBahrain%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20November%2015%20%3Cem%3E(from%20September%2015)%3C%2Fem%3E%3B%20second%20daily%20service%20from%20January%201%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EKuwait%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20November%2015%20%3Cem%3E(from%20September%2016)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMumbai%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%201%20%3Cem%3E(from%20October%2027)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAhmedabad%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%201%20%3Cem%3E(from%20October%2027)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColombo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202%20%3Cem%3E(from%20January%201)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMuscat%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cem%3E%20%3C%2Fem%3EMarch%201%3Cem%3E%20(from%20December%201)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ELyon%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20March%201%20%3Cem%3E(from%20December%201)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBologna%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20March%201%20%3Cem%3E(from%20December%201)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%20Emirates%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

Company%20profile%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYodawy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarim%20Khashaba%2C%20Sherief%20El-Feky%20and%20Yasser%20AbdelGawad%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2424.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlgebra%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20MEVP%20and%20Delivery%20Hero%20Ventures%2C%20among%20others%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Khaldoon%20Bushnaq%20and%20Tariq%20Seksek%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20100%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20to%20date%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2415%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A