Zayed Charity Run: Everything to know as humanitarian race kicks off season in Beijing

Beijing will host the Zayed Charity Run for the first time this weekend, marking the start of a new international season for the annual humanitarian race.

More than 17,000 runners are expected to take part in the three-day event that includes traditional 5km and 10km events, a family run and an inclusive race for people of determination. A 5km robotics race will also make its debut.

The inaugural race in the Chinese capital will also feature the UAE House pavilion, which will be located at the entrance of the Great Wall. It will showcase the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, along with Emirati traditions, heritage and arts, and is expected to attract thousands of visitors daily.

History of the run

Zayed Charity Run was first held in Abu Dhabi in 2001 to honour Sheikh Zayed. What began as a local race aimed at promoting health and supporting medical causes has become a global series that aims to reflect the UAE’s values of philanthropy and community.

The Abu Dhabi leg remains the flagship event, held each year in late November to coincide with National Day celebrations.

Expansion into other cities

Over the years, the run has gone to cities such as New York, Miami and Cairo, with proceeds directed to host-country charities. Beneficiaries have included the National Kidney Foundation in the US and Egypt’s Children’s Cancer Hospital. To date, the event has raised more than $173 million for medical research, treatment for chronic illnesses and children’s hospitals.

The accessible format, with distances ranging from 3km to 10km, has attracted everyone from elite athletes to families. Participation has grown steadily, with the Cairo race drawing more than 50,000 runners in 2024.

New stops and prize money

This year, the race will go to three new cities: Beijing, China; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Budapest, Hungary.

After Beijing on September 21, the second stop will be in Rio de Janeiro on October 5, with prize money of $20,000. The run returns to the UAE capital on November 29, with Dh1.5 million in prizes.

After Abu Dhabi, the event heads to Cairo for the fourth leg on December 26, with 20 million Egyptian pounds ($40,000) in prizes. The fifth race will take place in Miami on January 31, 2026, with $20,000 in prizes, and the season will conclude in Budapest in May 2026, with another chance for $20,000 in prize money.