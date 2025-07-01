Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum feature on the two coins. UAE Central Bank
UAE honours Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid with new coins

Coins commemorate leaders' roles in founding nation

July 01, 2025

The Central Bank has issued commemorate gold and silver coins to honour UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The two men were key figures in the formation of the UAE. Sheikh Zayed, then Ruler of Abu Dhabi, held a meeting in March 1971 with Sheikh Rashid, then Ruler of Dubai, among the key attendees.

It was on a farm in the Al Khawaneej area of Dubai where the fabric of the new nation was put together. The UAE was formed in December of the same year, with Sheikh Zayed as the country’s first president and Sheikh Rashid the first vice president.

Their roles in the founding of the union has now been honoured with a gold coin, weighing 40g with a 40mm diameter, featuring the two men while the reverse includes the national emblem surrounded by the words “Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates” in both Arabic and English.

A second, silver, coin weighs 50g with a diameter of 50mm. It shows the two leaders while its reverse also includes the national emblem surrounded by the words “Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates” in both Arabic and English as well as “Commemorative Coin” in Arabic.

The gold coin will only be available for purchase via the Central Bank’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, while the silver coin can be bought on the bank’s website.

The second coin is silver, slightly larger, and available to buy online. UAE Central Bank
The second coin is silver, slightly larger, and available to buy online. UAE Central Bank

A proud history

“We proudly announce the issuance of these commemorative coins, which embody the meanings of loyalty and belonging to the national legacy left by the founding leaders, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may their souls rest in peace,” Khaled Mohamed Balama, the bank’s governor, said.

“This issuance marks the Zayed and Rashid campaign, aiming to solidify the values of unity and development upon which our nation was founded, and to highlight inspiring milestones in their journeys. We reaffirm our commitment to immortalising our national history and fostering it in the hearts of future generations.”

In March, the bank launched a new Dh100 banknote featuring the Umm Al Quwain National Fort on the front, with a design depicting Etihad Rail alongside the Port of Fujairah on the back.

President Sheikh Zayed opens the FNC's first ordinary term of the third legislative chapter, on March 1, 1977. On Sheikh Zayed's right: Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Vice President; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain. On his left: Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman. Wam

