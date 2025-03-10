Commemorative coins issued to celebrate Emirati poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2025/01/25/uae-property-mortgages-fees/" target="_blank">UAE Central Bank</a> has issued <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/08/uae-central-bank-issues-coins-to-mark-20-years-of-supreme-council-for-motherhood-and-childhood/" target="_blank">commemorative coins</a> to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais, who was born in 1925. Widely regarded as one of the region’s most prominent poetic voices, his name is closely linked to the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award, which has honoured dozens of Arab writers and creators since its establishment in 1987. The coin features a verse from the <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati" target="_blank">Emirati</a> poet’s writings. “My homeland is my blood, flowing between my wings, as if it and soul are the same,” it reads. The reverse side features a portrait of Mr Al Owais, along with the inscriptions "Central Bank of the UAE" and "Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation" in Arabic and English. It also includes the phrase “Centenary of Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais” in Arabic, along with the years 1925-2025 and the coin’s face value of Dh100 ($27). Each silver coin weighs 60 grams, with 1,000 pieces to be issued. The coins will be given to the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation and will be available for purchase at its headquarters in Deira. “We take pride in this collaboration, which reflects the Central Bank's keenness to honouring pioneers of thought and culture who have enriched creativity in the UAE and the Arab world,” said Saif Humaid Aldhaheri, the bank’s assistant governor for banking operations and support services. “The issuance of commemorative coins for the centenary of the Emirati poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais serves as a tribute to his memory and a recognition of his significant contributions to advancing intellectual and scientific progress in culture, literature and poetry.”