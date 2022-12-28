UAE Central Bank issues coins to celebrate Abu Dhabi's Zayed and Khalifa ports

The UAE Central Bank has issued 1,000 commemorative silver coins to mark the 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and the 10th anniversary of Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi.

Each coin weighs 60g and the front side includes a drawing of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group logo with “Central Bank of the UAE” written in both Arabic and English, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The back side features a drawing of the port and the words “AD Ports Group” in Arabic and English on top, in addition to “Zayed Port 50th anniversary” and “Khalifa Port 10th anniversary” on the sides in Arabic and English, as well as the nominal value of Dh50.

The UAE Central Bank building. Photo: UAE Central Bank

The issuance of the commemorative coins bearing the names of both ports “affirms their contribution and vital role in fostering economic development”, said Falah Al Ahbabi, chairman of AD Ports Group.

“It also reflects the group's success in continuing to develop and modernise our maritime infrastructure to play a vital role as a gateway for the emirate to the world, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to establish Abu Dhabi as a global commercial, industrial and logistics hub.”

Khalifa Port is one of the fastest-growing ports and is strategically located on one of the world's busiest and most important trade routes.

Central Bank Governor Khaled Balama said the commemorative coins were issued to show an appreciation of the “efforts and great contribution” of the two ports in transforming Abu Dhabi’s maritime infrastructure, positioning the emirate as “a leading regional and global hub”.

In October, the Central Bank issued 1,000 commemorative silver coins to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tawazun Economic Council.

Earlier this year, the Central Bank issued 1,971 silver commemorative coins for the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

The front side features a portrait of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, along with his famous words: “The union lives in my soul, in my heart, and it is the dearest to my heart.”

The coin also has an illustration of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the words “The Year of the 50th” inscribed on it.

The banking regulator also issued silver coins featuring Expo 2020 Dubai’s official mascots as the UAE hosted the world's fair last year.