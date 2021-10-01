UAE Central Bank issues commemorative silver coins for Expo 2020

The Central Bank of the UAE has issued silver coins that feature Expo 2020’s official mascots.

This is the second commemorative coin produced to mark this event, according to a statement from the banking regulator.

The first gold and silver commemorative coins were issued when the UAE won the bid to host the Expo back in 2013.

“The coins highlight the great importance of this much-awaited event and the UAE’s considerable efforts to make it a success,” the Central Bank said.

The banking regulator will issue 2020 silver coins, each weighing 40 grams.

The front face of the coin will feature Expo 2020 mascots and Dubai’s most prominent landmarks. The coin’s rear will feature the nominal value, surrounded by the name of the UAE in both Arabic and English.

All commemorative coins will be available for sale via Expo 2020 official stores, as well as the New Zealand Mint’s website.

The coins, on sale for Dh662 ($180), will not be available from the Central Bank headquarters or branches, the statement said.

Expo 2020 is now open and runs until March 31. The event houses 191 country pavilions, as well as themed exhibitions at the Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability pavilions, 200 dining venues and up to 60 shows a day.

Tourists from around the world are expected to attend the world's fair, and Dubai Tourism forecasts 25 million visits during the six-month event.