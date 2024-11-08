UAE Central Bank issues coins to mark 20 years of Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/07/19/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-uae-central-banks-new-regulation-on-stablecoins/" target="_blank">Central Bank of the UAE</a> has issued 500 commemorative silver coins to mark the 20th anniversary of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood. Each coin weighs 40g and bears an image of the council building, with "Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood" inscribed in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/arabic/" target="_blank">Arabic</a> and English on one side. The other side includes the nominal value of Dh20, surrounded by the name of the Central Bank of the UAE in Arabic and English. The coins are aimed at celebrating the council's achievements since it was established in 2003 and honouring the pioneers who contributed to improving the services provided to mothers, children and young people in the UAE. All coins were issued to the council and will not be available for sale at the Central Bank’s headquarters and its branches. Saif Al Dhaheri, assistant governor for banking operations and support services at the Central Bank, said the coins reflected the "important role played by the council and its continuous efforts to ensure the provision of a sustainable and healthy environment for future generations". Reem Al Falasi, secretary general of the council, said the coins "will remind future generations of what the council has provided and continues to provide, and indicate the role it has in organising matters related to motherhood and childhood".