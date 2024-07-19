The market cap of stablecoins stood at $162.36 billion as of last month, almost 6.5 per cent of the total crypto market, according to Statista. Reuters
The market cap of stablecoins stood at $162.36 billion as of last month, almost 6.5 per cent of the total crypto market, according to Statista. Reuters

Future

Technology

What you need to know about UAE Central Bank's new regulation on stablecoins

The new provision, which is likely to prohibit the use of Bitcoin for goods and services in the Emirates, is expected to come into force next year

author image
Alkesh Sharma

19 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

What is UAE Central Bank's new regulation on stablecoins?

How smartphones and paranoia made polling more difficult

Dubai start-up viewing future through smart contact lens

Meta to end restrictions on Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat