UAE Central Bank issues coins to mark Dubai International Holy Quran Award silver jubilee

The UAE Central Bank has issued 6,000 silver commemorative coins to mark the 25th anniversary of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award.

Each silver coin weighs 28 grams and has a nominal value of Dh25.

There are eight different coins, each with its own design relating to the various contests and activities held by the Dubai International Holy Quran Award.

The front side of the coins features coloured designs and the name of the award in Arabic and English languages, which are Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mus’haf, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Quranic Manuscripts, Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Contest, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Quran Contest, Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Contest for the Most Beautiful Recitation, Dubai International Holy Quran Contest, The Islamic Personality and the UAE National Memorizer Programme.

The back side of the coins features an image of the Dubai Holy Quran Award building.

The award was established in 1997 and has helped to spread Quranic culture, encouraging the spirit of competition in memorising the Holy Quran, and honoured individuals who have excelled at memorising it.

The coins will be given to the organising committee of the award and will not be available for sale at the UAE Central Bank headquarters and its branches.

The Central Bank has issued several commemorative coins in recent years.

In December, 1,000 commemorative silver coins were issued to mark the 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and the 10th anniversary of Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi.

It also issued 1,000 silver coins to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tawazun Economic Council and 1,971 silver commemorative coins of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre to coincide with celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the UAE's founding.

