UAE Central Bank issues commemorative coin to mark 30 years of Tawazun Economic Council

The UAE Central Bank has issued 1,000 silver commemorative coins to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tawazun Economic Council.

Each coin weighs 40 grams and has a bitmap of the desert. The word “Tawazun” is inscribed on the front while “Strong Roots, Endless Possibilities” is on the upper and lower edges of the coin in both Arabic and English, the Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The reverse side includes the nominal value of Dh30, surrounded by the name of the Central Bank in Arabic and English.

“Throughout its 30 years, Tawazun has achieved considerable success in supporting ecosystem growth and human capability development through global and local partnerships,” the Central Bank said.

Tawazun, which was set up in 1992, acts as the acquisitions authority for the UAE Armed Forces and Abu Dhabi Police.

It serves as the catalyst for the growth and development of the country's defence and security industry.

Last year, Tawazun signed a preliminary agreement with aircraft manufacturer Airbus to set up a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, expanding the partnership between the two companies.

It also joined the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s national In-Country Value programme to hasten the growth of the UAE's industrial sector.

The Central Bank of the UAE building in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Central Bank of the UAE

All issued coins were handed over to Tawazun and will not be available for sale at the Central Bank's headquarters and branches.

Earlier this year, the Central Bank issued 1,971 silver commemorative coins for the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

The front side features a portrait of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, along with his famous words: “The union lives in my soul, in my heart and it is the dearest to my heart.”

The coin also has an illustration of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the words “The Year of the 50th” inscribed on it.

The banking regulator also issued silver coins featuring Expo 2020 Dubai’s official mascots as the UAE hosted the world's fair last year.