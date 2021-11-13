Airbus slightly lowers 20-year forecast for aircraft demand

Airbus slightly lowered its 20-year forecast for new aircraft demand compared with the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, saying it expects an increasing share of deliveries to be for replacements with more fuel-efficient jets and is bullish about the outlook for freighters.

The European plane maker forecasts demand for 39,020 new passenger and freigher jets by 2040, compared with 39,213 aircraft in its 2019 forecast, it said in its latest Global Market Forecast on Saturday ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

More to follow...