Airbus slightly lowers 20-year forecast for aircraft demand

European plane maker expects 39,020 aircraft deliveries by 2040, compared with 39,213 in its pre-Covid forecast

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A350 is pictured with a Rolls-Royce logo at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France December 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau/File Photo
Deena Kamel
Nov 13, 2021

Airbus slightly lowered its 20-year forecast for new aircraft demand compared with the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, saying it expects an increasing share of deliveries to be for replacements with more fuel-efficient jets and is bullish about the outlook for freighters.

The European plane maker forecasts demand for 39,020 new passenger and freigher jets by 2040, compared with 39,213 aircraft in its 2019 forecast, it said in its latest Global Market Forecast on Saturday ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

More to follow...

Read More
Dubai Airshow: aviation industry gathering a sign of post-pandemic recovery
Boeing in 'advanced talks' with customers on 777X freighter, executive says
Updated: November 13th 2021, 3:34 PM
BusinessAirbusAirlinesAviation
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Airbus slightly lowers 20-year forecast for aircraft demand
An image that illustrates this article Tawazun’s investment arm SDF raises its share in Marakeb to 50%
An image that illustrates this article Boeing in 'advanced talks' with customers on 777X freighter, executive says
An image that illustrates this article Global CEOs gather in Abu Dhabi for energy forum