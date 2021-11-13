Boeing in 'advanced talks' with customers on 777X freighter, executive says

US plane maker confirms entry into service of long-delayed 777X in 2023

A Boeing sign is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 6, 2019. Picture taken November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Deena Kamel
Nov 13, 2021

Boeing is in “advanced talks” with customers regarding a freighter version of its new 777X wide-body aircraft, Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, said in a briefing on Sunday ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

The US plane maker confirmed the entry into service of its long-delayed 777X in 2023 following discussions on the regulatory, flight-testing and market fronts.

The recovery in commercial aviation from the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a “strong foothold” in the last several months, with the pickup in international traffic fuelled by the reopening of transatlantic flights, he told a press conference in Dubai on Saturday.

More to follow …

Updated: November 13th 2021, 12:34 PM
