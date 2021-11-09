Dubai Airshow: Boeing 777X arrives at DWC for international debut

Boeing's 777X wide-body aircraft landed in Dubai World Central at 14.02pm on Tuesday before its international debut next week at the Dubai Airshow, the first major aerospace exhibition in about two years.

The 777-9 flight test aircraft made a nearly 15-hour, non-stop flight from Seattle's Boeing Field to Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport, marking the first international journey and the longest flight to date for the 777X, as the aircraft continues to “undergo a rigorous test programme”, Boeing said in a statement.

Boeing's move to display the 777X in Emirates' backyard in Dubai comes amid the airline's growing impatience over the aircraft's delay. Emirates, the launch customer for the 777X, has repeatedly lambasted Boeing for continued delays and lack of clarity on the jet programme.

Emirates will hold discussions with the Chicago-based plane maker “before and during” the Dubai Airshow about the aircraft, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, said last week.

The airline has ordered 126 of the 777X jets and 30 of the smaller 787 Dreamliner wide-body jets.

The 777X family has a total of 351 orders and commitments from eight customers around the world. First delivery of the plane is expected in late 2023, Boeing reported.

The biennial Dubai Airshow will be held from November 14 to 18 at a dedicated site at Dubai World Central. This year's event will feature 1,200 exhibitors, of which 371 are new and 80 are start-ups, event organiser Tarsus said.

New exhibitors come from countries including Belgium, Ukraine, the UK, the US, Greece, Israel, Switzerland, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Canada and Russia.