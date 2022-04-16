Sheikh Mohammed meets guests and members of Dubai International Holy Quran Award

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received scholars, guests of President Sheikh Khalifa, judges and supreme committee members of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award at the Shindagha Majlis in Dubai on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed, in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Sports Council, welcomed the guests and exchanged Ramadan greetings with them.

He also discussed the values the holy month inspires in people.

Under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE continues to practice moderation and tolerance, and promote compassion and peace in the world, Sheikh Mohammed said.

He then congratulated Sheikh Ibrahim bin Al Akhdar bin Ali Al Qayyim, winner of the Islamic Personality Award, and the top 10 winners of the 25th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award and wished them success in their future endeavours.