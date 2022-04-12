Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan greetings at Museum of the Future

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received Ramadan greetings at the emirate's Museum of the Future on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed was joined at the gathering by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Dignitaries and foreign investors were present at the event.

.@HHShkMohd receives dignitaries and foreign investors and exchanges with them greetings on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan in presence of @HamdanMohammed and @MaktoumMohammed. pic.twitter.com/oNk1ttz8qg — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 12, 2022

A video shared by Dubai Media Office showed Sheikh Mohammed exchanging best wishes for the holy month, with the Museum of the Future providing a stunning backdrop to the proceedings.

The architectural marvel opened to the public on February 22.

The striking structure stands 78 metres tall and was named as one of the 14 most beautiful museums on the planet in a list compiled by National Geographic magazine in July.

It provides an immersive experience that embraces cutting-edge technology and invites guests to imagine what the future could be like in topics such as outer space, nature and wellness.