Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan greetings at Museum of the Future

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai met dignitaries and foreign investors in the emirate

The National
Apr 12, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received Ramadan greetings at the emirate's Museum of the Future on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed was joined at the gathering by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Dignitaries and foreign investors were present at the event.

A video shared by Dubai Media Office showed Sheikh Mohammed exchanging best wishes for the holy month, with the Museum of the Future providing a stunning backdrop to the proceedings.

The architectural marvel opened to the public on February 22.

The striking structure stands 78 metres tall and was named as one of the 14 most beautiful museums on the planet in a list compiled by National Geographic magazine in July.

Read More
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers in Dubai

It provides an immersive experience that embraces cutting-edge technology and invites guests to imagine what the future could be like in topics such as outer space, nature and wellness.

Updated: April 12, 2022, 5:48 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan greetings at Museum of the FutureStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Faulty wiring led to lorry fire on Dubai motorway, say police
An image that illustrates this article UAE influencers join One Billion Meals initiative with 'Meals for Reels'
An image that illustrates this article Muslims set to observe two Ramadans in 2030Story gallery icon