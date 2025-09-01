Out my comfort zone: The first time I joined a running club

I’ve always enjoyed fitness. I was a gymnast as a child and have participated in various group classes since moving to Abu Dhabi a decade ago. But there’s always been one aspect that I’ve never liked – and that is running.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind cardio. I’ll do HIIT (high-intensity interval training) or cycling classes, but there’s just something about running that fills me with dread. So that’s why when my gym introduced a “social running club” on weekends, I tried to ignore it.

However, after being told by my nutritionist that I should incorporate more cardio into my fitness routine, I felt compelled to give it a try. Despite my discomfort and trepidation, I found myself one Saturday morning with my running shoes on and heading to the 1.2-kilometre indoor track in Abu Dhabi Summer Sports at Adnec.

It was an intimidating sight at first. Everyone else seemed to be genuinely loving it. We started by warming up as a group and were tasked with running a lap together before splitting up to go at our own pace. I hadn’t been running for a long time, evident as I struggled to keep up with the rest during the first lap.

The indoor running track at Adnec spans 1.2 kilometres. Evelyn Lau / The National

Luckily, there was plenty of support from the coach, who gave me tips on how to control my breathing to fix my form to ensure I was using my energy in the best way. There was also plenty of encouragement from fellow runners, even if we weren’t running side by side.

After the first lap, I didn’t want to hold anyone back, so I decided to keep moving on my own because it felt like less pressure. I switched between jogging, walking and running – eventually making my way around the track three times. Sore and sweaty, I did it. I survived running.

Here's what I learned

Sometimes things are scarier in our minds than in real life.

Afterwards, I felt really proud of myself for doing something that had long given me anxiety. I worried that maybe I’d embarrass myself because I wasn’t good at running, but it turns out I wasn’t the only one who needed breaks – stopping to walk when necessary.

On the track it quickly became apparent that no-one is paying much attention or, frankly, cares about what others are doing unless it directly impacts them. So the nervousness was probably in my own head.

Would I do it again?

Not only would I, but I did. I returned for another session, although at a smaller indoor track with different members this time.

Since fewer people were at the venue, I now feel like maybe running in group settings isn’t so bad after all.

When the weather gets cooler, I might even attempt to find an outdoor route. While running still isn’t easy for me, the endorphins that come after make it worth it.

Want to try? What to know

No matter how bad you think you are at running, the only way to improve is by getting out there and trying.

Fitness trackers can help by recording your pace and time, making it easy to see progress the next time you run. While running doesn’t have to be a competition, it can be a useful way to measure your personal fitness gains.

On the more practical side, good trainers are important, as is proper stretching and cooling down. If you’re not used to running, the first time will feel difficult and you’ll be sore, which is not only expected but it’s normal.

After my first run, I posted my Whoop strain score of 13.1 on social media. A friend replied to say he was proud of me. When I told him, “I’d like to believe it gets easier,” he answered, “It doesn’t. You just get faster.” I hope he’s right.

