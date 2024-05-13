Cristiano Ronaldo invests in wearable tech start-up Whoop as it expands into Gulf

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has signed up as an investor in wearable technology start-up Whoop, which is boosting its international growth by expanding into the GCC.

The investment from the Portuguese footballer, which was not disclosed, will be used to develop new products and services, as well as to boost its engagement with users, Boston-based Whoop said on Monday.

Whoop, which was founded in 2012, provides training, health, sleep and recovery services, and has so far raised about $405 million across eight funding rounds, according to start-up tracker Crunchbase.

Among its most notable investors are Japan's SoftBank Vision Fund and UAE71 Capital, which invested $200 million and $25 million, respectively, Crunchbase data shows.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with him to share unprecedented insights into his training and recovery methods,” said Will Ahmed, founder and chief executive of Whoop.

“Together, we'll unveil exciting product collaborations to enhance the Whoop experience for our members.”

Ronaldo, 39, currently playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, gained international status during his stints at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

He is a five-time winner of both the Uefa Champions League and Ballon d'Or, as well as a holder of a number of records at club and international levels.

Ronaldo joins high-profile Whoop investors, including American football quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Eli Manning, four-time golf majors champion Rory McIlroy and swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian.

His investment comes at a time when Whoop is expanding into Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, in addition to Hong Kong, Israel, South Korea and Taiwan.

The company is also extending its shipping services to Brazil, India and Mexico.

Ronaldo is one of the most recognisable athletes and celebrities, and this has allowed him to secure a number of lucrative endorsement and sponsorship deals. He was the highest-paid footballer in 2023, according to Forbes estimates.

Companies that are able to secure the services of highly popular figures are most likely to boost their branding and reputation.

“People are more likely to choose products that are endorsed by a celebrity rather than a non-celebrity, and they make that choice faster,” according to the Knowledge at Wharton business journal.

Choosing a product advertised by a celebrity has a psychological effect, with consumers spending less time deliberating their choice and more confident about their decision, it said.

Ronaldo's most high-profile endorsement deal is with US athletic gear maker Nike, which gave him a lifetime contract worth $1 billion, similar to what it gave to the NBA's Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

He earns $24 million a year from Oregon-based Nike, which also gave him a $100 million bonus when he signed the deal.

Among Ronaldo's key endorsements include those with high-street fashion brand Emporio Armani, Swiss watch maker Tag Heuer, dietary supplement company Herbalife and cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

He has also used his CR7 brand to delve into other off-pitch ventures, including a hotel chain in collaboration with Portugal-based Pestana Group, which has opened CR7 properties across the world.

Ronaldo also has investments in CR7-branded clothing, perfumes and gyms – and even a selfie mobile application. In March, he opened the Italian restaurant Toto in Abu Dhabi, in a venture with tennis star Rafael Nadal.

Whoop aims to boost its presence in the health metrics and human performance industry, a space dominated by companies such as Apple, Samsung and Fitbit.

The fitness tracker market is projected to hit $116.5 billion by 2028, from an estimated $57.8 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate of about 20 per cent, data from Research and Markets shows.

The Whoop partnership would “continue to raise the bar on [its] features and coaching”, Ronaldo said.