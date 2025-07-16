Sheikh Mansour plays volleyball at Abu Dhabi Sports Summer

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Wednesday participated in the Abu Dhabi Sports Summer.

Sheikh Mansour took part in a volleyball match that brought together a number of athletes from the community.

He also praised the level of organisation and the role the event plays in providing a sporting environment that encourages adopting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, he met with the organisers and was briefed on the various programmes and activities included. Activities include team and individual sports, as well as programmes dedicated to families and children.

The event is held over an area exceeding 37,000 square metres and features more than 52 indoor, air-conditioned tracks and courts for more than 12 team sports.

