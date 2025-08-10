From boxing to running, nine places that offer free indoor workouts in the UAE

Staying active in the UAE summer can be tricky, with the high temperature and even higher humidity rendering any time spent outdoors unpleasantly sweaty. While there are running clubs and cycling tracks for a hardcore few, it is safe to say the rest of us are probably looking to be sporty somewhere indoors with efficient air-conditioning.

Not only is there a huge choice of venues across the UAE offering everything from weight lifting to MMA, even better news is the growing number of places offering free events.

With an increasing number of sports venues opening up, offering options such as Reformer Pilates and five-a-side football, most companies also offer one free class to potential clients, allowing them to check out new activities without spending any money.

As the summer heat drags on, we round up some of the best ways to get an indoor workout, for free.

Venues and malls

Abu Dhabi Summer Sports

Adnec's Abu Dhabi Summer Sports is the biggest event of its kind in the Middle East. Photo: Abu Dhabi Summer Sports / Instagram

Taking over Adnec Halls 4-11 until August 21, ADSS offers more than 37,500 square metres of indoor facilities. While some of the events are paid for, Abu Dhabi Cycling club has complimentary sessions for everyone during the event. There's also a free running track around the venue and a lifting area that can be used, but registration on the ADSS app is required for entry.

Dubai Sports World

Dubai Sports World offers free access to its gym and its schedule of pay-to-use sports activities. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Dubai's biggest indoor sports event, Dubai Sports World, is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre at Sheikh Saeed Halls 1–3 until September 2. Offering everything from basketball academies to football, most classes are chargeable. However there is a free-to-access gym.

On August 24, there will be a free indoor run with Nike ambassador Manal Rostom, while on August 31, she returns to lead a free HIIT class.

Dubai Mallathon

Dubai Mallathon is free and open to everyone. AFP

Running until the end of August, the Dubai Mallathon invites the public to join free group walks and runs from 7am to 10am at nine malls across the city, including Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and Dubai Marina Mall. It is free and open to anyone.

No pre-registration is needed and anyone looking to take part can grab a wrist band at the registration desk, and choose to take part in either a gentle walk or choose 2.5km, 5km or 10km runs.

Yas Mall

Yas Mall is hosting a Walking Club tp help people beat the heat this summer. Photo: Aldar

Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi recently announced the commencement of a new walking club, being held three times a week. Happening between 8am and 9am on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings until further notice, this is a free group stroll before the mall opens. The meeting point is at the Fashion Entrance, and anyone can join in this relaxed, unhurried walk.

Gyms with free day passes

Warehouse Gym, locations across Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Wartehouse Gym has locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Photo: Warehouse Gym/Instagram

Warehouse Gym has branches in Yas Bay, Al Barsha, Al Khawaneej, Dubai Design District, Business Bay, Al Quoz, DIFC and Jumeirah Park, among others.

Offering classes such as strength training, boxing, Crossfit and grit, as well as cardio and mobility, the gym has a three-day free pass to anyone wanting to check it out. Guests just need to register online first.

GymNation, locations across the UAE

Gymnation has several locations and offers a free three-day trial to new customers. Photo: GymNation

Open 24 hours a day, GymNation is for those who take their fitness journey seriously. There are branches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah. GymNation offers classes including Les Mills, yoga and Zumba, plus more than 500 pieces of equipment. They also have a three-day free trial, but registration is required first.

Fit, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah

Fit is open 24 hours a day to allow members to work out when it suits them. With locations in the capital's Yas Island and Al Hamra in Ras Al Khaimah, the gym offers a free day pass to anyone looking to try out the facilities. Classes offered include MMA, yoga and spin.

TK MMA & Fitness, Dubai

Emirati MMA fighter Mohammad Yahya seen training at TK Fitness, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Located in Media City, TK MMA & Fitness offers a free one-day gym pass for those interested in trying out its classes. Specialising in MMA, Muay Thai, boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling and personal training, the venue also has MMA, BJJ and Muay Thai classes for children. Register online for the pass.

9Round, Dubai

With branches in Al Wasl and Jumeirah, 9Round takes a different approach to fitness classes. There’s no set schedule, so participants can begin a 30-minute session at any time. The workout moves through nine stations, with a trainer tailoring each exercise to individual fitness levels before participants switch every three minutes. The gym offers a free trial class for those interested, along with a seven-day pass to virtual workouts.

