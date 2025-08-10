City Centre Mirdif is one of the venues hosting the Dubai Mallathon until the end of the month. AFP
City Centre Mirdif is one of the venues hosting the Dubai Mallathon until the end of the month. AFP
City Centre Mirdif is one of the venues hosting the Dubai Mallathon until the end of the month. AFP
City Centre Mirdif is one of the venues hosting the Dubai Mallathon until the end of the month. AFP

Lifestyle

Wellbeing

From boxing to running, nine places that offer free indoor workouts in the UAE

The malls, gyms and sports venues helping us keep fit this summer

Sarah Maisey

August 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Staying active in the UAE summer can be tricky, with the high temperature and even higher humidity rendering any time spent outdoors unpleasantly sweaty. While there are running clubs and cycling tracks for a hardcore few, it is safe to say the rest of us are probably looking to be sporty somewhere indoors with efficient air-conditioning.

Not only is there a huge choice of venues across the UAE offering everything from weight lifting to MMA, even better news is the growing number of places offering free events.

With an increasing number of sports venues opening up, offering options such as Reformer Pilates and five-a-side football, most companies also offer one free class to potential clients, allowing them to check out new activities without spending any money.

As the summer heat drags on, we round up some of the best ways to get an indoor workout, for free.

Venues and malls

Abu Dhabi Summer Sports

Adnec's Abu Dhabi Summer Sports is the biggest event of its kind in the Middle East. Photo: Abu Dhabi Summer Sports / Instagram
Adnec's Abu Dhabi Summer Sports is the biggest event of its kind in the Middle East. Photo: Abu Dhabi Summer Sports / Instagram

Taking over Adnec Halls 4-11 until August 21, ADSS offers more than 37,500 square metres of indoor facilities. While some of the events are paid for, Abu Dhabi Cycling club has complimentary sessions for everyone during the event. There's also a free running track around the venue and a lifting area that can be used, but registration on the ADSS app is required for entry.

Dubai Sports World

Dubai Sports World offers free access to its gym and its schedule of pay-to-use sports activities. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Dubai Sports World offers free access to its gym and its schedule of pay-to-use sports activities. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Dubai's biggest indoor sports event, Dubai Sports World, is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre at Sheikh Saeed Halls 1–3 until September 2. Offering everything from basketball academies to football, most classes are chargeable. However there is a free-to-access gym.

On August 24, there will be a free indoor run with Nike ambassador Manal Rostom, while on August 31, she returns to lead a free HIIT class.

Dubai Mallathon

Dubai Mallathon is free and open to everyone. AFP
Dubai Mallathon is free and open to everyone. AFP

Running until the end of August, the Dubai Mallathon invites the public to join free group walks and runs from 7am to 10am at nine malls across the city, including Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and Dubai Marina Mall. It is free and open to anyone.

No pre-registration is needed and anyone looking to take part can grab a wrist band at the registration desk, and choose to take part in either a gentle walk or choose 2.5km, 5km or 10km runs.

Yas Mall

Yas Mall is hosting a Walking Club tp help people beat the heat this summer. Photo: Aldar
Yas Mall is hosting a Walking Club tp help people beat the heat this summer. Photo: Aldar

Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi recently announced the commencement of a new walking club, being held three times a week. Happening between 8am and 9am on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings until further notice, this is a free group stroll before the mall opens. The meeting point is at the Fashion Entrance, and anyone can join in this relaxed, unhurried walk.

Gyms with free day passes

Warehouse Gym, locations across Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Wartehouse Gym has locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Photo: Warehouse Gym/Instagram
Wartehouse Gym has locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Photo: Warehouse Gym/Instagram

Warehouse Gym has branches in Yas Bay, Al Barsha, Al Khawaneej, Dubai Design District, Business Bay, Al Quoz, DIFC and Jumeirah Park, among others.

Offering classes such as strength training, boxing, Crossfit and grit, as well as cardio and mobility, the gym has a three-day free pass to anyone wanting to check it out. Guests just need to register online first.

GymNation, locations across the UAE

Gymnation has several locations and offers a free three-day trial to new customers. Photo: GymNation
Gymnation has several locations and offers a free three-day trial to new customers. Photo: GymNation

Open 24 hours a day, GymNation is for those who take their fitness journey seriously. There are branches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah. GymNation offers classes including Les Mills, yoga and Zumba, plus more than 500 pieces of equipment. They also have a three-day free trial, but registration is required first.

Fit, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah

Fit is open 24 hours a day to allow members to work out when it suits them. With locations in the capital's Yas Island and Al Hamra in Ras Al Khaimah, the gym offers a free day pass to anyone looking to try out the facilities. Classes offered include MMA, yoga and spin.

TK MMA & Fitness, Dubai

Emirati MMA fighter Mohammad Yahya seen training at TK Fitness, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Emirati MMA fighter Mohammad Yahya seen training at TK Fitness, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Located in Media City, TK MMA & Fitness offers a free one-day gym pass for those interested in trying out its classes. Specialising in MMA, Muay Thai, boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling and personal training, the venue also has MMA, BJJ and Muay Thai classes for children. Register online for the pass.

9Round, Dubai

With branches in Al Wasl and Jumeirah, 9Round takes a different approach to fitness classes. There’s no set schedule, so participants can begin a 30-minute session at any time. The workout moves through nine stations, with a trainer tailoring each exercise to individual fitness levels before participants switch every three minutes. The gym offers a free trial class for those interested, along with a seven-day pass to virtual workouts.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The%20specs%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Manchester City 4
Otamendi (52) Sterling (59) Stones (67) Brahim Diaz (81)

Real Madrid 1
Oscar (90)

While you're here
The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont

Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950

Engine 3.6-litre V6

Gearbox Eight-speed automatic

Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm

Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

While you're here
Tearful appearance

Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. 

Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. 

She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier.

A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

While you're here
On Women's Day
A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

Updated: August 10, 2025, 1:40 PM`
UAE

Most popular today

1

Etihad Rail set to connect Dubai and Abu Dhabi and transform UAE

2

Founding Flavours: Inside Fishmarket, the 37-year-old Abu Dhabi restaurant where Muhammad Ali dined

3

My Dubai Rent: Entrepreneur pays Dh113,000 for one-bedroom apartment in Wasl 51

4

Emirates updates power bank rules, plus what Etihad, Air Arabia and Flydubai allow

5

Dubai Police impound sports cars after ‘reckless’ social media stunt

6

Mo Salah criticises Uefa tribute to 'Palestinian Pele' that made no mention of Gaza

7

‘Gym rat in Gaza’: Meet the resilient bodybuilder training through the rubble of war

8

Liverpool 2025/26 salaries: New signings Wirtz and Ekitike among highest paid players

9

Manchester United 2025/26 salaries - Bruno Fernandes among top earners at Old Trafford

10

Inside GCHQ: Britain's international eavesdropping nerve centre - where neurodivergence is welcome