Visiting UAE during summer: Everything tourists need to know

Summer weather in the UAE can get intense, but that doesn’t mean tourists need to avoid visiting here. In fact, it can be one of the best times to come since it’s less busy and there are a number of deals to be found at hotels, restaurants, malls and spas.

With world-class indoor attractions, subsidised room rates and modern infrastructure built to withstand the heat – perhaps you’ll even find yourself wishing for a jumper when in the mall – the Emirates welcomes plenty of visitors even in July and August.

Here’s what you need to know before stepping off the plane.

How hot is it, really?

Make no mistake, it is hot. Temperatures regularly cross the 45°C mark, and on some days it can feel even hotter due to the humidity levels, especially near the coast. Meanwhile, overnight lows stay well above 30°C and, again, humidity levels often make it unpleasant to be outside even when the moon is out.

The sun can be particularly unforgiving between 11am and 4pm. Outdoors, especially without shade or hydration, it can quickly become uncomfortable and even dangerous. The government issues regular warnings for heatstroke risk and encourages people to stay indoors during peak hours.

Does that mean everything shuts down during the day?

Not at all. Shopping malls, indoor attractions and restaurants are bustling even during the summer.

Shopping hubs including Mall of the Emirates run hundreds of discounts during Dubai Summer Surprises every year. Photo: Dubai Summer Surprises

You’ll find many malls hosting summer festivals, notably Dubai Summer Surprises, an annual shopping and entertainment event that brings discounts, raffle draws and children’s activations across myriad malls, plus a number of indoor concerts.

There are also dedicated summer entertainment programmes to keep families engaged. For example, Dubai Sports World takes over Dubai World Trade Centre’s exhibition halls in August, with more than 40 courts and pitches across 300,000 square feet of indoor space. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of sport, from badminton to basketball and padel to pickleball, plus spinning, CrossFit and even zones for children.

Elsewhere, many restaurants cover up their outdoor sections with air-conditioned tents, from beach clubs such as Barasti and Baoli to family-friendly Phileas Fogg's.

Baoli at J1 beach has covered up its outdoor deck for the summer. Photo: Baoli

What summer deals are there?

Dubai Summer Surprises aside, the first Great Dubai Summer Sale will take place for three weeks from July 18. It offers majors discounts at more than 800 brands, with up to 90 per cent off during flash sales, as well as cashback offers and prize draws.

Discover the best hotel rates of the year across many of the properties in the UAE, as well as excellent summer offers. At Palazzo Versace Dubai, until September 30, guests spending a minimum of Dh1,000 across the hotel – whether on room rates, at the restaurant or in the spa – will receive a guaranteed flight ticket to a destination of their choice, depending on departure location.

At JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, anyone spending at least Dh150 in one of the restaurants will get 50 per cent off on room rates for a stay that same night.

In Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island has a range of packages for visitors, including a deal where two children under 12 can stay, play and dine for free with two paying adults at participating luxury hotels on the island. There’s also the Stay & Play package, where guests get free entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi and a Yas Island theme park for each night of their stay.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros World can all be experienced on a visit to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Yas Island

Yas Island has a similar Kids Go Free offer valid until September 30, which allows up to two children under 12 complimentary accommodation, theme park access and dining when two adults book a package at participating hotels.

Outside the hotels, the UAE’s theme parks also have special offers. For example, at Dubai Parks and Resorts, get access to two of the parks – from Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World, Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park – for the price of one (Dh295).

Then there are restaurants, where attractive dining deals and special menus launch at this time of year. W Dubai's Taste of W offers exclusive set menus across four of its outlets, including Michelin-recommended Akira Back, for Dh220 per person. Elsewhere, at Catch at St Regis in The St Regis Abu Dhabi, a new menu inspired by South American-style ceviche is on offer throughout July.

Spa deals are also prevalent during summer, allowing guests access to some of the city’s most luxurious havens for a fraction of their usual price. Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, for example, is offering complimentary day passes to its beach and pool with all couples’ treatments until September 30.

Hammam chamber at Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental's spa. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

In Dubai, at Five Palm Jumeirah, get a 30-minute body exfoliation and 60-minute cold stone massage for Dh695 with its new Snatched for Summer treatment.

Elsewhere, Kalm Grooming Salon at Riva Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah has 30 per cent off on all its barber and grooming services.

What are some of the best indoor activities to try?

The UAE excels at indoor entertainment, so you’re absolutely spoilt for choice. In Abu Dhabi, don’t miss a visit to Saadiyat Cultural District’s fabulous museums, including Louvre Abu Dhabi and the newly opened teamLab Phenomena, an interactive digital art experience.

Over on Al Qana, there’s The National Aquarium, while Reem Mall has an indoor snow park. And you can't leave Abu Dhabi without a visit to Yas Island, where you’ll find some of the capital’s best indoor attractions, such as Warner Bros World theme park, Yas Mall, Etihad Arena and Clymb Abu Dhabi, home to the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall and where you’ll get 20 per cent off with your Yas theme parks tickets this summer.

In Dubai, a visit to Dubai Mall, one of the largest malls in the world, is a must for any tourist. Inside, you’ll find everything from an underwater zoo to a virtual-reality park and an ice rink.

Mall of the Emirates is also worth a visit for Ski Dubai, the famous indoor ski resort with real snow year-round.

You can ski year-round in Dubai at Mall of the Emirates. Photo: AFP

Elsewhere, the Green Planet is an indoor tropical rainforest with more than 3,000 plants and animals. For a spot of culture, a visit to the Museum of the Future, where the exhibits explore our planetary future, is a must.

Sharjah is also an excellent place to visit come summer due to its focus on indoor cultural attractions and fantastic museums, where a seasonal programme of exhibitions is ongoing. Head to Sharjah Art Foundation, where you’ll find Rain Room, a permanent immersive art installation that invites visitors to walk through a downpour of continuous rain without getting wet.

Is there anything I can’t do?

We don’t advise spending much time outside during peak daylight hours, between 11am and 4pm, so you won’t be walking around sightseeing or sunbathing on a beach.

Desert activities such as dune bashing, camping and camel riding aren’t possible in the daytime during the hottest weeks of the year.

Some outdoor attractions will have reduced daylight hours, while seasonal events and venues will be closed altogether, such as Global Village, Dubai Miracle Garden, Ripe Market and Dubai Safari Park.

What should I pack in my suitcase?

Pack for the heat, but also plan for being indoors where it can be quite cold because of the superior air-conditioning systems, so a light jacket or shawl is essential. Breathable fabrics such as linen and cotton are imperative but remember modest dress is appreciated as this is still an Islamic country, so be respectful – avoid short shorts, crop tops and transparent fabrics in public areas unless you’re at a beach or swimming pool.

Also, don’t forget your high-SPF sun cream, hats and UV-protection sunglasses. Bring a refillable water bottle as you’ll find refill stations dotted around the country and it’s crucial to stay hydrated in the UAE summer.