Global Village extends opening period until May 18

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/04/13/global-village-closing-date/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/04/13/global-village-closing-date/">Global Village</a> will remain open for an additional week. The Dubai outdoor attraction, which closes every year for the summer, announced on Sunday that its gates will remain open until May 18. It was originally scheduled to close on Sunday, May 11. “You asked, and we delivered. Seven extra days of A More Wonderful World,” the attraction posted on social media. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/02/global-village-dubai-opening-date-october/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/02/global-village-dubai-opening-date-october/">29th season</a> opened on October 16 and is home to 30 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and 250 dining options. Visitors can also enjoy the park's 200 rides and games as well as be entertained by more than 400 performers. This year, it has hosted concerts by top Arab stars as well as Bollywood and international celebrities. Egyptian pop star <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/19/amr-diab-concert-review/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/19/amr-diab-concert-review/">Amr Diab </a>performed to a record crowd last week while Pakistani singer Atif Aslam took the stage on April 27. Syrian singer Assala Nasri performed for fans on April 6, while stars of Bollywood film <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/05/07/abir-gulaal-film-fate-pakistan-india-tensions/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/05/07/abir-gulaal-film-fate-pakistan-india-tensions/"><i>Abir Gulaal</i></a> – Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor – interacted with fans on April 19. There were also tribute shows taking place weekly, from Queen to Abba and Bon Jovi to Taylor Swift. One of the biggest attractions this season has been Bollywood superstar <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/01/22/shah-rukh-khan-global-village-republic-day-india/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/01/22/shah-rukh-khan-global-village-republic-day-india/">Shah Rukh Khan</a>, who met and interacted with fans on January 26. Khan, known as “King Khan” in India, spoke and performed some of his popular songs to a record crowd. The event was also marked <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2024/01/26/india-republic-day-macron-modi-kartavyapath/" target="_blank" rel="">India's Republic Day</a>, which included special celebrations at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/01/17/bargaining-dragon-mart-global-village/" target="_blank" rel="">India Pavilion</a> within the attraction. Global Village has welcomed more than 100 million guests since its opening in 1997. Last season, which ended on May 8 last year, it set a record of a crowd footfall of 10 million. New attractions this year include Secrets of the Lost City, which is set inside a themed Mayan temple; Restaurant Plaza, made up of 11 double-storey restaurants; and a transformed Railway Market and Floating Market. In 2023, it was named the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/06/22/global-village-tops-list-of-uaes-most-popular-attractions/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/06/22/global-village-tops-list-of-uaes-most-popular-attractions/">most popular attraction in the UAE</a> by British market research company YouGov.