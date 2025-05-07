Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan promoting Abir Gulaal at Global Village in Dubai. Photo: Global Village
Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan promoting Abir Gulaal at Global Village in Dubai. Photo: Global Village

Culture

Fate of Indian film Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, uncertain amid tensions

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor also features in the film, scheduled for release on May 9

David Tusing

May 07, 2025