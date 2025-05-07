Fate of Indian film Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, uncertain amid tensions

The future of Indian film <i>Abir Gulaal, </i>facing a ban in both India and Pakistan, remains uncertain days before its scheduled release as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/07/whats-behind-the-enduring-india-pakistan-conflict/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/07/whats-behind-the-enduring-india-pakistan-conflict/">tensions rise</a> between the two countries. The romantic film, which stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor in the lead, was scheduled to be released on Friday. However, last month, India's broadcasting ministry said it would not allow the film to be released in the country, following the April 22 killing of 26 people when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/24/dubai-resident-niraj-udhwani-killed-pahalgam-terror-attack-kashmir-india/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/24/dubai-resident-niraj-udhwani-killed-pahalgam-terror-attack-kashmir-india/">militants opened fire</a> in the resort area of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/05/india-and-pakistan-tension-has-reached-boiling-point-un-chief-warns/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/05/india-and-pakistan-tension-has-reached-boiling-point-un-chief-warns/">Pahalgam</a> in Indian-administered Kashmir. India has accused Pakistan of being involved in the attack, which Pakistan has denied. Pakistani distributors responded to India's ban a few days later with a similar decision, effectively putting the film's future in doubt. While the film could still get an international release, distributors in the UAE who <i>The National</i> spoke to on Wednesday said they had not bought the rights to the movie. <i>Abir Gulaal</i> is also missing from all the major cinemas' slates of upcoming titles. Khan and Kapoor travelled to Dubai on April 19 to promote the film at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/04/13/global-village-closing-date/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/04/13/global-village-closing-date/">Global Village</a>. Meanwhile, cross-border air strikes have begun with at least 38 deaths reported since the terrorist attack. Pakistan said 26 civilians have been killed by Indian strikes, while India added at least 12 dead from Pakistani shelling. Khan was a rising star in India's Bollywood with roles in acclaimed films such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/film-review-khoobsurat-is-a-flawlessly-good-looking-remake-with-plenty-of-laughs-1.235015" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/film-review-khoobsurat-is-a-flawlessly-good-looking-remake-with-plenty-of-laughs-1.235015"><i>Khoobsurat</i></a> (2014) and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/film-review-family-drama-kapoor-sons-boasts-a-fine-ensemble-performance-1.177424" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/film-review-family-drama-kapoor-sons-boasts-a-fine-ensemble-performance-1.177424"><i>Kapoor & Sons</i></a> (2016). However, following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/in-the-wake-of-the-pulwama-attacks-imran-khan-s-leadership-faces-its-toughest-test-yet-1.828633" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/in-the-wake-of-the-pulwama-attacks-imran-khan-s-leadership-faces-its-toughest-test-yet-1.828633">2019 Pulwama attack</a>, which killed 40 Indian security personnel and brought the two countries to the brink of war, a boycott on all Pakistani artists was instituted by an organisation representing Indian film workers. In 2023, the Mumbai High Court ruled against a petition seeking to ban Pakistani artists from working in India. “Arts, music, sports, culture, dance and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures and nations, and truly bring about peace, tranquillity, unity and harmony in nation and between nations,” the court said in its ruling. <i>Abir Gulaal</i> would be a comeback of sorts for Khan, who still enjoys immense popularity in India. Director and co-writer Aarti S Bagdi told <i>Variety</i> last year that the love story, set in London, “explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence”. On Tuesday, Khan posted a statement on his Instagram Stories pleading for peace. “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come,” he said. “A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. Inshallah.”