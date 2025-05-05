India and Pakistan tension has reached 'boiling point', UN chief warns

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on India and Pakistan to avoid military confrontation, warning that escalating tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours risks spiralling out of control.

Mr Guterres urged "maximum restraint" and advised both countries to "step back from the brink".

“A military solution is no solution," he told reporters at UN headquarters.

Relations between the South Asian rivals have deteriorated to their worst level in years, with recent clashes raising fears of broader conflict.

“It pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point,” Mr Guterres said, offering the UN’s “good offices” to both governments in the “service of peace”.

He called for dialogue over confrontation, saying that “the United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace”.

New Delhi blames Pakistan for an attack on civilians at the tourist site of Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22. The incident led both India and Pakistan to issue a series of heated threats and diplomatic retaliatory measures.

Pakistan has denied any role in the massacre of 26 mostly Indian tourists and offered to co-operate with an international investigation. India has so far not accepted the offer and several world leaders have urged both sides to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.

The UN Security Council is expected to hold closed consultations later on Monday to discuss the situation.

Islamabad on Monday said it had conducted a second missile test, this time a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120km.

Also on Monday, India's army said its troops had exchanged gunfire with Pakistani soldiers overnight across the Line of Control in several sites. It said such exchanges have taken place every night since April 24.

