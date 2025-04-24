Friends and family mourn Dubai resident killed in shooting in Kashmir

The funeral of Dubai resident Niraj Udhwani, who was among 26 people killed by militants in one of the worst <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/">attacks</a> in years in Indian-controlled Kashmir, took place on Thursday. Mr Udhwani was among 25 Indians and one Nepali killed when gunmen opened fire on tourists on Tuesday in the Baisaran valley, a popular holiday destination in the Pahalgam region of the Himalayan territory. Several others were injured. Family and friends gathered in Jaipur, the accountant's home city, on Thursday for his funeral. Mr Udhwani lived in Dubai with his wife and had been in India to celebrate the wedding of a friend. A finance manager with a school group in Dubai, where he worked for more than four years, he was also remembered by his colleagues in the UAE. “Our community is deeply saddened by the passing of Niraj Udhwani, a much-loved and respected member of our finance team,” said a Cognita school group representative. “He was a dedicated and inspiring member of staff, and a kind, generous colleague. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.” Mr Udhwani, who was in his early 30s, worked with education consultancies and insurance companies in Dubai for more than a decade and had studied at the Indian High School in the emirate. Indian media reported he and his wife Aayushi were on holiday in Pahalgam after attending a friend’s wedding. “After the wedding, Niraj and Aayushi left for Pahalgam on holiday. They were supposed to head back to Dubai in a few days,” his uncle Bhagwandas Udhwani told <i>The Indian Express</i> newspaper. Kashmiri media reported witnesses recalling at least four armed militants emerging from the surrounding forest and opening fire on tourists in a meadow where authorities said about 1,000 people had gathered. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, accused it of supporting “cross-border terrorism,” has downgraded diplomatic ties and closed a main land border crossing with Pakistan. Pakistan has denied involvement and a previously unknown group called The Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the attack. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday vowed India would “identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers”. “Terrorism will not go unpunished,” he said in a speech. “Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in its resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us.” The attack came on the second day of US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India. Offering his condolences, Mr Vance said his thoughts and prayers were with the victims of the “devastating terrorist attack”. US President Donald Trump called the attacks “deeply disturbing.” India and Pakistan each administer a part of Kashmir, though both claim the territory in its entirety. The attacks on Tuesday will escalate tension between the neighbours. India has announced a clampdown on travel to India by Pakistani citizens, cut the number of its high commission staff and withdrawn its naval, defence and air advisers from Islamabad.