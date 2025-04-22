Many deaths reported as gunmen attack tourists in Indian Kashmir

Dozens of tourists were reported killed and several others injured after suspected militants opened fire at a popular resort in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india">Indian</a>-administered <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kashmir" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir </a>on Tuesday, in one of the biggest attacks in several decades. A local police official told <i>The National</i> that at least 24 people have died in the attack at Pahalgam, which local media said was claimed by a group calling itself the Resistance Front. Images broadcast on Indian TV channels show bodies scattered on a grassy slope as people call for help. Government forces launched a manhunt after sealing off the area, which is accessible only on foot or on horseback. At least 12 people were reported to have been admitted to local hospitals. India and Pakistan each took control of parts of Kashmir when British rule ended in 1947, but both claim the territory in its entirety. India-administered Kashmir has been the scene of a decades-long armed rebellion against Indian rule that has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people. India revoked the region's semi-autonomous status in 2019 and brought it under the direct control of the federal government. It accuses Pakistan of supporting the insurgency. The last such deadly attack on civilians in Kashmir was in March 2000, when at least 35 people from the minority Sikh community were killed in the Chittisinghpura area of the Kashmir Valley. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/22/indias-modi-due-in-saudi-arabia-to-meet-crown-prince/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/22/indias-modi-due-in-saudi-arabia-to-meet-crown-prince/">visit to Saudi Arabia</a>, condemned the attack and pledged to bring those responsible to justice. “They will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable and it will get even stronger,” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/narendra-modi" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/narendra-modi">Mr Modi</a> said on X. Home Minister Amit Shah left for Kashmir to hold an urgent meeting with security agencies.