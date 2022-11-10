Harry Potter-themed land is coming to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

The world's largest indoor theme park is welcoming some of the world's most popular wizards. For the first time in the Middle East, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will come to the Abu Dhabi attraction on Yas Island, giving fans the chance to step inside all the beloved locations from the record-breaking book series and the blockbuster films they inspired.

Developed by Warner Bros Discovery's Global Themed Entertainment and Yas Island developer Miral, the Harry Potter-themed land will join Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi's existing six immersive lands, which include Gotham City, Cartoon Junction and Metropolis.

It has not yet been announced when development will begin.

“The Wizarding World offers something for fans of every age to enjoy. The original Harry Potter stories and the blockbuster film series continue to captivate and inspire hundreds of millions of fans around the world, and our Global Themed Entertainment team together with our partner Miral, will expand our successful Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi to bring this magical experience to life," said Pam Lifford, the president of global brands and experiences at Warner Bros Discovery.

More than 25 years since the release of J K Rowling's book Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the franchise continues to be a global phenomenon. The books have sold more than 600 million copies worldwide, have been distributed in more than 200 territories and translated into more than 80 languages. The eight films they've inspired have all been blockbusters.

While few details of the Harry Potter-themed attraction have been revealed, Miral said it will be "significant in scale".

