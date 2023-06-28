Five Palm Jumeirah, the Dubai resort where the party never stops - Hotel Insider

Five Palm Jumeirah is a hotel that encapsulates Dubai's reputation for partying, luxury and glamour.

With breathtaking views of the Dubai Marina skyline, the hotel boasts 470 rooms and suites and has become known as the place to party since it opened in 2017.

The National checked in to find out what to expect from a stay at a hotel where the party reportedly never stops.

The welcome

The first thing I see entering the hotel is the Social Pool, home of Five Palm Jumeirah's legendary pool and beach parties. It's set outside beyond a glass wall and it's busy. The lobby is also full of lads and ladies decked out in designer swimwear that makes me instantly grateful I didn't pack my Olympic speedo juniors, clearly there will be no lengths of the pool swam here.

We're greeted at the front desk by Irina, and check-in is swift. One of the things I'll discover over the course of my stay is the personal care the front-of-house staff affords their guests. Irina walked us to our room, explaining that this was actually a “quiet” weekend by Five's standards and nothing seemed too much trouble.

The Luxe Seaview double queen room offers great views of Dubai Marina and the packed pool down below. Photo: Five Palm Jumeirah

The neighbourhood

Part of The Palm Jumeirah, the hotel is set on prime real estate on Dubai’s Palm West Beach. The location means that travellers are never more than a walk or short drive away from some of Dubai's tourist hotspots, as well as many beaches, cafes and bars.

The room

If the welcome at the front desk impressed, it was nothing compared to what awaited in the room.

The Luxe Sea View room offers stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline while shrouding its guests in luxurious surroundings. The 3D tiling in the bathroom and bedroom is a constant theme throughout the hotel (the mural of Sicily in the hotel's Cinque restaurant is quite stunning), but the mirror above the bath tub may be a bit much.

Wardrobe space is plentiful, a small sofa and table are perfect for dining in and the bed is gigantic. The balcony is spacious and comes with sun loungers, comfortable chairs and an alfresco table.

I also appreciated that there was Five-branded suntan lotion available in the room, few hotels seem to stock this essential and its availability meant I didn't have to traipse to the shops to purchase some.

The beach area and venue of the Five Palm Jumeirah's legendary beach party Bohemia. Photo: Five Palm Jumeirah

The scene

Located on the trunk of Palm Jumeirah, the hotel blends contemporary architectural design with plenty of bling.

Rooms and suites are spread across 16 floors and the resort has an impressive array of stunning facilities, including upscale dining and nightlife venues (some hosted by world-class chefs), a Vista Ballroom designed for events and a modern spa.

The Social Pool is the place to be seen on weekends, and its renowned Bohemia beach party is a must for any would-be revellers. It's always a sell-out so best to book your tickets early.

The Penthouse at Five Palm Jumeirah has chilled vibes at the front and party people at the back. Photo: Five Palm Jumeirah

The food

The hotel has built its reputation on its night spots and ability to attract top DJs like Robin Schulz (who's here during our visit) and sizzling hot R&B stars such as Trey Songz and Wayne Lineker..

What's probably not as well known is that the Five Palm Jumeirah also has some of the best restaurants in town. We dined at The Penthouse Rooftop Lounge on our first night. Again, we were spoiled for views, but we were positively pampered by the food.

At first glance, Frederic Faucheux's menu looks more confusion than fusion but the award-winning chef has taken contemporary Japanese cuisine fused with traditional flavours using French cooking methods to create a menu that really is quite fabulous.

The spicy edamame beans (Dh30) and home-made chicken gyoza (Dh60) are a must and, as we were celebrating, we decided to splash out and tackle the Tomahawk steak (Dh1,100). We were advised it would take 45 minutes to prepare and it was well worth the wait.

Having never been to the venue before, we were surprised to learn that a nightclub was in full swing on the other side of the wall. Chilled vibes quickly gave way to club classics as Robin Schulz put on a set that got the party popping. Only the strong survive here and we finally called it a night at 3am.

Conversation at Cinque was a tall order due to the banging bass music outside. Photo: Five Palm Jumeirah

The following day's lunch was at Cinque – a restaurant that specialises in delicate Italian dishes inspired by executive chef Mauro Di Leo's Sicilian roots. But its upscale wine-bar chic struggles to maintain grace against the backdrop of the booming bass music from outside. It's so loud that it proves difficult to hold a conversation. Closing the door makes little difference.

It's a shame because the food is light and flavourful and just what was needed after the previous night's gorge fest. We are on the all-inclusive package, which includes a starter, main and desert, as well a selection of beverages (Dh180 per person). Though the food was delightful it would have been better if my guest and I could actually hear each other talk.

That evening's dinner included another rooftop terrace experience, this time at Maiden Shanghai. Dubbed the best skyline view in Dubai, the 1920s Shanghai-inspired restaurant is spread over three floors with stunning outdoor terrace lounge Maiden Terrace, exclusive private dining rooms and a picturesque main restaurant with buzzing bar.

The crispy prawn and Chilean sea bass rolls (Dh75) and baked Wagyu beef puff (Dh68) were perfect for sharing while the wok-fried vegetables complemented the sizzling lamb loin (Dh195) and kung pao chicken (Dh140). If Penthouse left us stuffed, Maiden Shaghai left us equally satisfied.

The service

Front of house sets a high bar. It's a small but much appreciated gesture to walk guests to where they need to go instead of pointing and directing from behind a desk. I do have one suggestion, though – there needs to be a better system in place for service staff on the beach as some struggled to know which orders were meant for which guests.

The zen at ReFive Spa is in a constant battle with the banging bass music outside. Photo: Five Palm Jumeirah

Highs and lows

An abundance of nightlife does tend to hide a multitude of great dining experiences. The views of Dubai Marina are exceptional and staff were excellent from welcome desk to check-out.

There's no real escaping the dance music and that includes at the ReFive spa. Our couples spa treatment was unique in that we were in a constant battle between wanting to relax and wanting to move our head and feet to the banging beats.

The insider tip

Enjoy an extra hour in bed as breakfast is served until 11am. Upgrading to a Luxe Sea View room is well worth the investment if you want to chill away from the hustle and bustle of the crowd below.

The Social Pool is one of Dubai's busiest hotspots on the weekends. Photo: Five Palm Jumeirah

The verdict

With 14 dining and drinking venues to choose from at the hotel, which even boasts its own Spotify playlist, marches to its own beat. But don't be fooled into thinking that's all it has to offer. Foodies can have their fill, too.

The bottom line

Room rates start from Dh630, excluding taxes in low season. Check-in is from 2pm and standard check-out is at noon; www.palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel