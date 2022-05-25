Palm West Beach: a guide to Dubai's waterfront culinary hub

The Palm Jumeirah Dubai stretch has carved out little niches along of its trunk and fronds, from Club Vista Mare to The Pointe. The latest hotspot is Palm West Beach, a 1.5-kilometre stretch that offers sea, beach, promenade and many restaurants, beach clubs and hotels.

Here are some fun things to get up to while there.

Beachside activities

The pet-friendly beach and promenade are open from 8am until midnight and offer a range of activities, from bike rentals and rollerblading to yoga and fitness events.

Water sports enthusiasts are well served by Water Adventure Dubai, which offers everything from kayaking and parasailing to wake boarding and fly fishing. You can also jump on a banana or doughnut boat, rent a jet ski or sign up for a fishing trip.

Prices start from Dh70 for a 30-minute kayaking trip and go up to Dh350 for a 15-minute parasailing session. Yacht rental prices depend on the number of people and size of the vessel, with cruises starting from Dh700. For more information or to make a booking, contact 054 411 5599.

For fitness events, visit www.westbeach.ae/events.

If you want to indulge in some retail therapy instead, head to Atelier, Candy and Lola, 2 Birds or Oasis Fashion for beachy accessories and clothing.

Beach Clubs

Eva Beach House

An aerial view of San Beach on Palm West Beach.

The vibe: Inspired by Mexico’s Tulum Beach, Eva Beach House is one of the latest additions to Palm West Beach, opening its doors on April 23. It’s at once laid-back and luxurious. Tulum-inspired motifs — in the form of earthy furniture, wooden accents, fringed accessories and cacti galore — dominate the whimsical decor. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the swimming pool and beachfront terrace, while lounge music sets the tone.

The menu: The venue offers cuts of dry-aged meat as well as fresh catches of the day. Also on offer are dishes such as beef tartar, escargot, red prawn carpaccio, veal tortelli, vegan ceviche and truffle-mushroom pizza.

Details: Eva Beach House is open from 10am to 1am on weekdays and until 2am on weekends. For reservations, contact 04 575 5097 or evareservations@aizahospitality.com; evabeachhousedubai.com.

San Beach

The vibe: Describing itself as a “Bohemian soul retreat”, San Beach aims to be a contemporary African sanctuary (the San were Africa's first people). Another newbie (it opened on April 14), it offers beach access, a private pool with its own bar and seating options. Choose from sofas, sunbeds, floating cabanas and beach cabanas, or splurge on a beach villa, which starts from a minimum spend of Dh8,000 for up to six guests. Music comes courtesy of resident band The Nomades, plus a host of guest musicians.

The menu: Early risers can head to San Beach for a breakfast of freshly baked croissants muffins, eggs-your-way and acai bowls. On the main menu, diners will find an elaborate seafood platter with ceviche, tartare, oysters and prawns, plus zucchini croquettes, lobster kaarage, Korean short rib sliders and all manner of maki.

Details: San Beach is open from 9am to midnight on weekdays and until 1am on weekends. Reservations can be made by calling 04 458 0499 or 058 824 2871; sanbeachdubai.com

Beach by Five

The vibe: The in-house beach club of Five Palm Jumeirah hotel boasts a 150-metre private beach stretch. An Instagram-worthy glass-lined swimming pool — complete with chandelier — is the real crowd-puller, and the beach club also often hosts Bohemia nights with international guests DJs (Anjunadeep DJs, Berlin’s Martin Roth and Dutch producer duo 16BL will perform on May 28, for example). Seating options include loungers, sunbeds and cabanas, with prices starting from Dh150 a pop and going up to Dh5,000 for a group of six.

The menu: A mixed bag of healthy dishes and indulgent treats, the food ranges from a kale and olive wrap, and caramelised duck croquettes, to shawarma and sliders topped with Cheetos, plus a wide sushi selection.

Details: Beach by Five is open from 9am to 2am on weekdays, and until 3am on weekends. Reservations can be made by calling 04 455 9989; palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com/eat-drink/beach-by-five

Restaurants

Orange Chameleon

The vibe: Done up in lashings of white and orange, this pet-friendly restaurant offers plenty of beachfront sunbeds (the indoor seating is limited compared to its peers) and often hosts live music, including Afro Beats nights.

The menu: This one’s crafted for seafood lovers, and offers a raw bar (think salmon ceviche and tuna pizza), sushi options, the quintessential dynamite prawns and miso black cod, and an intriguing-sounding baby squid frito with black aioli.

Details: Orange Chameleon is open from noon to midnight. Reservations can be made by calling 04 328 3666.

February 30

The vibe: An import from Beirut, the vibrant restaurant is one of the most popular on the Palm West Beach stretch. The decor is dominated by bold prints and lush greenery, plus a massive circular bar (one of three) right on the beach.

The menu: Crafted by Dubai chef Reif Othman, the menu melds Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines. Think uramaki rolls and poke bowls, plus avocado tempura, Wagyu fillet with seaweed butter and mochi ice cream.

Details: February 30 is open from noon to 3am. Reservations can be made by contacting 04 244 7200 or reservation@february30dubai.com; https://www.february30dubai.com/

Senor Pico

The vibe: Deviating from the typical beach clubs that dominate the Palm West Beach stretch, Senor Pico instead offers diners a Mexican cantina-style vibe, with an interior done up in vibrant rainbow shades. It is the brainchild of the team behind Trader Vic’s, and entices guests to “come for the comida, stay for the fiesta”.

The menu: Expect unfussy but flavourful Mexican fare — from guacamole and queso dips, to tacos, tortas, quesadillas and burritos. The mushroom and cheese empanadas are a must-have.

Details: Senor Pico is open from noon to midnight on weekdays, and serves breakfast on weekends from 9am. Reservations can be made by calling 04 568 2502; senorpico.com/thepalm.

Surf Club

Vagabond party at Surf Club on Palm West Beach.

The vibe: The restaurant promises to walk the line between the “Hamptons glamour and California cool”. This translates as classic white-and-blue interiors, lush greenery, plush seating and (from first-hand experience) super-chatty staff.

The menu: The seafood-driven menu takes its cues from myriad shores, and offers Norwegian salmon, Gillardeau oysters, Canadian lobster, Beluga caviar, Spanish octopus and Patagonian calamari.

Details: Surf Club is open from noon to midnight. Reservations can be made by calling 04 589 5444; www.surfclubdubai.com.

Koko Bay

The vibe: Inspired by the beaches of Seminyak and Canggu, Koko Bay brings a slice of Bali to Dubai, complete with the perfect Instagram backdrop. Expect hammocks, swings, umbrellas and beach beanbags galore plus foot-tapping music.

The menu: The Asian-inspired menu takes in everything from tom yum soup, pulled Hoisin duck and lava prawns, to dim sum, maki rolls and robata-grilled mains.

Details: Koko Bay is open from noon to midnight. Reservations can be made by calling 04 572 3444; www.kokobay.co.

Jones the Grocer

The West Palm Beach outpost marks the first beach-front Jones the Grocer.

The vibe: This marks the first beachfront outpost of the restaurant chain that has been in the UAE for 26 years. The expansive, pet-friendly venue offers indoor and terrace seating, and features a wood-fired oven, sandwich counter, beach bar, and cheese and charcuterie walls.

The menu: Expect beloved Jones signatures on this menu, from wood-fired peri peri octopus and garlic and chilli linguine, to eggs Benedict and Bombay chilli cheese. This branch also serves some exclusive dishes including island crab sliders with mango and papaya pickle, and pan-seared citrus and papaya king prawns with paprika and roasted pineapple.

Details: Jones the Grocer is open from 7.30am to midnight. Reservations can be made by contacting 054 9986162 or manager.thepalm@jonesthegrocer.com; www.jonesthegrocer.com.

Lucky Fish

The vibe: Describing itself as “a tranquil coastal style restaurant”, Lucky Fish offers diners shabby-chic indoor seating, complete with linen curtains and 19th-century French chandeliers, or outdoor beach cabanas.

The menu: The Mediterranean seafood restaurant highlights Italian, French and Spanish cuisines, and serves dishes such as crepes maison, gazpacho, octopus hot dog and prawns risotto. The restaurant also works with local fisherman to present a daily display of fresh seafood on ice, with an emphasis on local and seasonal varieties.

Details: Lucky Fish is open from 11am to 3am. Reservations can be made by contacting 04 569 34 47 or info@luckyfishdubai.com; www.luckyfishdubai.com.

Hotels

Five Palm Jumeirah

A party hotel, by all accounts, Five is a 470-room property with plenty of culinary options, vibrant bars and Refive Spa.

The in-house beach club aside, diners and drinkers can choose from The Penthouse rooftop nightclub, Roar cocktail bar, Maiden Shaghai Chinese restaurant, Amalfi-inspired Italian restaurant Cinque, poolside restaurant Blvd on One, beachside restaurant Praia and Above 21 cigar lounge.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com.

Fairmont The Palm

The 391-room hotel was one of the first to open along this stretch, and it boasts gorgeous water and skyline views, Arabesque elements and the state-of-the-art Willow Stream Spa.

Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont The Palm.

Dining options are numerous and include Seagrill Bistro, BA — Boldy Asian, Little Miss India, Frevo and Flow Kitchen.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.fairmont.com/palm-dubai.

Adagio Premium The Palm

The aparthotel offers 163 rooms, in studio and one-bed formats, each with a fully equipped kitchen, laundry facility, television and private beach access.

Grab a bite at the all-day Fixie Coffee Shop or simply walk a few paces to reach the sandy, restaurant-filled stretch of Palm West Beach.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit all.accor.com.

Coming soon

Palm West Beach is nowhere near complete, given the long list of launches we can expect later this year. This includes hotels (a Hilton, Marriott and voco), beach clubs (Playa, Para Sol and B.E.A.C.H.) and restaurants (Claw BBQ and Trader Vic’s). Watch this space.