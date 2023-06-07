First look: Snow Abu Dhabi at Reem Mall is an indoor winter wonderland

Snow Abu Dhabi, a sub-zero indoor park, is opening its doors to the public on Thursday at Reem Mall.

The 9,732-square-metre facility is on the second level of the new mall and is operated by Majid Al Futtaim, which is also behind Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates, as well as two other snow-themed parks in the region, Ski Egypt and Snow Oman.

The Abu Dhabi destination has 20 rides and attractions, as well as three food and beverage outlets.

The National was given a first look at the indoor winter wonderland.

Enchanted forest meets Narnia

Snow Abu Dhabi is set to open at Reem Mall. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

The park's design is inspired by a whimsical enchanted forest.

Welcoming visitors are a huge pair of boots that belong to Graupel, a mischievous mountain troll who is part of the park's integrated theme. Mascots of Graupel, as well as other magical creatures called flurries, will appear daily to entertain guests, both big and small.

To tie the story together, the park's centrepiece is a towering enchanted tree.

The design of the lobby, which the staff refers to as the “warm side”, creates the illusion of being inside the trunk of the woody and cosy enchanted tree. It houses several ticketing kiosks, lockers and changing rooms, as well as two souvenir shops and a photo counter.

The “cold side” at the other end of the entrance is akin to Narnia, the fantastical land created by author CS Lewis in his The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe series. The trunk of the tree is meant to be a portal to a new world.

Rides and attractions

Similar to Ski Dubai, guests are required to wear winter gear inside the park, where the temperature dips to -2°C.

The snow park has been split into specific sections. The snowflake garden is the first touch point, which houses the Crystal Carousel, one of the park's rides, and the Polar Express Train. There is a small stage on one side, where daily shows will take place.

Stairs take visitors up the enchanted tree, where other rides and attractions can be accessed. The top of the tree provides uninterrupted aerial views of the park and it is also the starting point of experiences such as Troll Bowl, where visitors are able to get inside an inflatable ball that rolls down a snowy slope; Flight of the Snowy Owl, a suspended rollglider – an aerial roller coaster-zip line – that travels around the park; and Drift's Downhill Run, where guests can slip and slide down a lane on sleds.

Unlike Ski Dubai, Snow Abu Dhabi does not have a skiing experience.

A hanging bridge on top of the enchanted tree. Victor Besa / The National

Restaurants and cafes

Snowflake garden is home to a hot chocolate cart where guests can enjoy bites and brews.

The top of the tree has the open-plan Enchanted Cafe, which has tables equipped with heat lamps and serves hot snacks, flatbreads and desserts.

For more leisurely dining and bigger meals, guests can visit The Lodge restaurant. It serves all-day breakfast dishes, from shakshuka to pancakes, as well as main courses such as tagliatelle carbonara, butter chicken and burgers.

The winter-themed restaurant can be accessed from both the cold and warm sides of the venue and, as such, is open to diners who don't have passes to the park itself.

Ticket prices and packages

There are several packages, all of which provide visitors with unlimited access to all the rides in Snow Abu Dhabi.

A regular pass costs Dh215 per person. This includes single-day entry, a pair of fleece gloves and a locker. Visitors can also opt for a two-day pass for Dh295.

A premium pass costs Dh295, with additional inclusions such as waterproof gloves, hot chocolate and a meal at The Lodge.

Groups or families of five receive a discount, paying Dh860 instead of Dh1,075.

For those who want unlimited access to the park year-round, an annual pass is available for Dh795 per person.

The park encourages visitors to buy tickets online for a smoother experience. Visitors can also preselect their gear sizes online and collect them on arrival.

Children aged two and below are not allowed inside Snow Abu Dhabi, while some rides and attractions have height and age limitations as well.

Parking and timings

There are ample parking spots at Reem Mall, with P2 being the closest to Snow Abu Dhabi.

The park is open 10am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday; and 10am to midnight, Friday and Saturday.