You can now dive with sharks at Abu Dhabi's National Aquarium

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi has introduced a new diving experience for those who are keen to get up close and personal with marine life. The attraction in Al Qana will now let guests have the opportunity to go on a diving excursion, with packages available for those with diving experience and those without.

Those who are not certified or do not have prior diving experience can dive into The National Aquarium’s main tank, which houses the Middle East’s largest shark and ray collection and includes hammerhead sharks, zebra sharks, eagle rays and a variety of other species.

Those who are certified can dive into the main tank but also get a chance to swim with 2.5-metre-long sand tiger sharks and lemon sharks as well as one of the world’s only school of hammerhead sharks.

Both experiences are roughly two hours and participants will be accompanied by a guide, who will teach them underwater sign language and help them take part in a live feeding demonstration. Prior to the dive adventure, the instructor will conduct a brief theory lesson to ensure that basic safety guidelines for shallow water diving are followed.

“We are absolutely delighted to be offering our visitors such an extraordinary dive experience with our vibrant selection of sharks and rays,” says Paul Hamilton, general manager at The National Aquarium. "Of course, the reality is that sharks are grossly misunderstood, and many of them are currently endangered due to overfishing.

“Through our immersive experiences, The National Aquarium hopes to dispel this fear and celebrate these magnificent and fascinating creatures.”

The aquatic attraction opened in Al Qana, a new waterfront destination in the capital, in November. It’s home to 46,000 creatures and 300 species spread across 10 zones and is the largest aquarium in the Middle East.

The shark dive (certified divers) is Dh790 and the discover scuba diving (non-certified divers) is Dh1,210. More information at www.thenationalaquarium.ae

Scroll through our gallery below to see more images from The National Aquarium's opening day: