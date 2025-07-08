What happens to UAE desert safaris in the summer?

Summer arrived early in the UAE this year, bringing with it record-breaking heat. April recorded daily averages surpassing 40ºC in parts of the country, while temperatures in Sweihan soared to a scorching 51.6°C in May – the highest ever recorded for the month. With summer having officially begun on June 21, much of the Emirates has already experienced highs of 48°C and more.

What, then, becomes of desert safaris, one of the UAE’s most popular outdoor experiences, under such conditions?

It's business as usual, says Alaa AlKhatib, vice president of destination management at Arabian Adventures, one of the largest tour and safari operators in the country.

“Yes, there is a seasonal dip in demand during the peak summer months, which is typical for most outdoor experiences in the region,” she tells The National. “That said, desert activities remain a core part of the UAE’s tourism appeal year-round.”

On average, demand for desert safaris and outdoor adventures drop by about 60 per cent compared to the peak winter season, adds AlKhatib.

Arabian Adventures offers evening safaris, when temperatures dip slightly in the desert. Photo: Arabian Adventures

“This is a well-established trend, and our operations are designed to accommodate these seasonal patterns. But we continue to operate all of our experiences without interruption to serve both residents and international visitors,” she says.

Desert safaris are sought after during the summer for international visitors, particular European travellers seeking “authentic cultural and nature-based experiences”, says AlKhatib.

Hero Experiences Group, which organises luxury desert activities under its Platinum Heritage brand as well as balloon rides among other activities, also report “a big decrease” in bookings over the summer, with the slump starting around May and continuing until the end of September.

But this company, too, operates as normal and continues to receive bookings daily.

“It’s still hot, but as soon as the sun dips, the weather is more pleasant than you would imagine,” a spokesperson tells The National. “It is actually up to 10°C cooler in the desert than it is in the city due to the moisture being retained by the sand, and the lack of buildings and infrastructure capturing the heat.”

According to Arabian Adventures's AlKhatib, the desert environment typically becomes 5°C to 7°C cooler than urban areas after sunset. “For example, while city temperatures may hover around 42°C, the desert can drop to between 35°C and 37°C as night falls,” she says.

Gazebos set up in the desert by Platinum Heritage Dubai. Photo: Hero Experiences Group

Both operators say they make provisions to beat the heat, including adding more air-conditioned 4x4s to their fleet instead of open-top cars, offering cold towels and chilled water, as well as introducing summer menus and requesting guests to wear light, breathable attire.

“We’ve been running summer operations for years, and our teams are trained to monitor conditions closely and make operational adjustments when necessary,” says AlKhatib. “We maintain the same standards of service, entertainment and guest experiences throughout the year, regardless of the season.”

Not all outdoor businesses are remaining open this summer, however. Zerzura, which offers luxury experiences within Sharjah's Mleiha National Park, is pausing activities for two months until September 1.

“We usually haven’t been closing in the summer for the last few years, but due to the shift in weather patterns, we’ve decided to do so this year,” says founder and chief executive Akash Ranjith.

Zerzura offers activities in Sharjah's Mleiha National Park, but will close for two months this summer. Photo: Zerzura

“Preparations for the new season usually begin at the peak of summer, around June, so work at the Zerzura site continues behind the scenes,” he says.

“While we don’t host guests during these two months, it’s a critical window to upgrade our desert camp facilities. That said, work is paced around the midday heat – progress still happens, just more mindfully.”

The break is also an essential time to develop new concepts and attractions, he adds, revealing that his team is working on a project that will allow them to remain open all year round.

“We’re currently developing concepts tailored specifically for summer – think after-dark experiences that lean into the magic of the desert at night,” says Ranjith. “We’re aiming to be open next summer with new ways to explore even during the warmer months.”

